Marvel Studio’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a gift that keeps on giving! After a successful run at the box office, the feature became the most-watched Marvel premiere upon its Disney+ debut. Now the studio is celebrating the movie’s Blu-ray and Digital release that contains numerous deleted scenes and featurettes. To mark the occasion, the studio’s official Twitter handle released a new deleted scene.

In the short clip introduced by Danai Gurira, we see Okoye facing Dora Milaje. The scene seems to happen after Queen Ramonda dismisses Okoye when Shuri is taken by Namor and his warriors. The clip sees Okoye hell-bent on finding the missing princess and Ayo trying to stop her. In the thrilling moment, Ayo calls the rest of the Dora Milaje, who surrounds her from both sides. As Okoye gets battle-ready Ayo pleads once again, “Okoye, you trained us. All of us. Do not make us spill your blood.” Whether she beats them all or not can only be seen on the home release of the film.

When Will We See Okoye Next in the MCU?

Gurira previously addressed the possibility of an Okoye series in an interview, "I have been told... that I can gently allude to this possibility." While Wakanda Forever closed MCU Phase 4, fans will certainly get a glimpse of the Afro-futurist kingdom in spin-off series like Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart and the potential Gurira-led Okoye spin-off. As the MCU unfolds the Multiverse Saga, it’ll be fascinating to see how our favorite heroes play out.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Black Panther's Danai Gurira Hints at a Possible Okoye Spin-Off Series

The movie has already introduced characters like Riri Williams, Namor, and the new protector of Wakanda in form of Shuri's Black Panther, who all are expected to be major players of Avengers: Secret Wars—if comic book storylines are anything to go by. However, Marvel Studio has a penchant to mold characters and stories to fit their cinematic universe which makes it all the more exciting to see how it will play out. The movie bagged Angela Bassett an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her impeccable portrayal of Queen Ramonda. It also casts Letitia Wright as Shuri, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and more.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to stream on Disney+ as well as is out on Digital and Blu-ray. You can check out the deleted scene below: