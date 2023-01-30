A deleted scene from the 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released. The scene, released by IGN, features the aftermath of Namor’s attack on Wakanda. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the second movie of the Black Panther Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, came out as the bitter-sweet farewell to the first Black Panther actor, the late Chadwick Boseman. The movie focused on honoring Boseman as an actor and as the character, T’Challa, with scenes of his burial.

Wakanda Forever followed the lives and struggles of the people of Wakanda after the death of their hero and King. The film follows his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and their mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who became Queen after her son’s passing, as they deal with their loss. The film also explores how the nation of Wakanda dealt with it as a whole. If that was not enough, Wakanda is faced with a threat from Talokan. They have two choices fight with them or fight against them.

The released deleted scene comes after Queen Ramonda’s death. The scene titled “Daughter of the Border” features Okoye (Danai Gurira), in the wake of the incident, discussing the next step for the ruler of Wakanda. Okoye is asked to step forward in place of the border tribe as the next Queen of Wakanda as the people fail to trust Shuri, who deals with losing her mother not long after her brother’s death.

Image via Marvel Studios

This deleted scene comes as an unexpected surprise for fans, despite producer Nate Moore’s earlier hints about getting some scenes out into the world. In an interview with Collider, Moore had stated that the production team is resisting the idea of releasing extended cuts of the movie while adding that some scenes might make their way out into the world.

“Yeah, we’ve typically resisted that, and I think we’ll continue to because we like to think we and the filmmakers landed on what the movie should be. So I don’t know that we’ll ever assemble it. I’ll never say never. I don’t think we’ll assemble it into a longer Director’s Cut. But certainly, I think there’s ways to get those scenes out there in the world without building an extended edition."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, DVD on February 7 and on Disney+ on February 1. Watch the deleted scene, which features Gurira and Danny Sapani, below: