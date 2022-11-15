With a complex tapestry of overlapping storylines across more than 3 dozen films and tv series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for concealing self-referential hidden meanings within seemingly innocuous lines of dialogue. With countless examples of Marvel Studios using its scripts to allude to past films, reference upcoming projects, or even foreshadow events within the same film, it is always worth it to pay close attention to the writing in any Marvel enterprise. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever proves to be no different. Here are 5 instances in which the writers embedded more significance into the words spoken by characters in Marvel's newest film.

"Vengeance Has Consumed Us"

Image via Marvel Studios

During the climactic fight between Shuri and Namor, played by Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta Mejía respectively, Shuri utters this storied line. While she was not present for its origin, this line is in reference to the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. "Vengeance has consumed you," is arguably the former king of Wakanda's most memorable quote from Captain America: Civil War, the film that introduced him to the world. The moment solidified for audiences the wisdom that accompanied T'Challa's physical strength and agility. Shuri, channeling her brother with this line, offers the viewer many layers of meaning. Not only does it act as a subtle tribute to Boseman, but it offers heightened awareness of the development of the new queen of Wakanda. With this line, Shuri has now evolved to understand that being a good leader comes with setting aside her personal vendettas.

"Peace Was Never an Option"

Image via Marvel Studios



Wakanda Forever does not shy away from expanding the MCU, namely by introducing the subaquatic kingdom of Talokan and its superhero mutant leader, Namor. After revealing his origins to Shuri, he describes a brief encounter he had with the surface world as a boy. Instead of a thriving indigenous civilization, the young mutant finds the native peoples brutally enslaved by Spanish colonizers who attack him and the Talokanil upon first sight. Namor responds by decimating the Spaniards present and cementing a strong fear and hatred of the surface world within him. "Peace was never an option," he says. The line could easily go unnoticed by most cinema-goers, but it actually references one of Marvel's most iconic mutants. Originating in X-Men: First Class these words are iconically spoken by Michael Fassbender's villainous Magneto, also a mutant who finds himself enshrouded in a sense of otherness and desire for vengeance. It's a thrilling callback as, according to interviews with Marvel Studio's top brass, the X-Men are likely to come to the MCU in the next few years.

"Good Luck Fighting Namor with a Heater"

Image via Marvel Studios

In addition to Namor, Wakanda Forever introduces audiences to Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne. The spunky MIT grad is set up to fill the void left in the wake of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. While Iron Man may be lost to the current MCU, Ironheart seems capable of stepping into his shoes in terms of technological brilliance as well as wry humor. The writers obviously decided to lean into the latter and have a bit of fun with her introduction. The moment that Riri meets Shuri and Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, is set up to foreshadow her key role later in the film. After having her speaker sliced open by the Wakandan general, Riri grabs a space heater in her college dorm room and holds it above her head. The bemused Okoye then sarcastically says, "Good luck fighting Namor with a heater." As one of those things that viewers will catch upon re-watch or deeper reflection hours after leaving the theater, in true Marvel fashion, an underwater speaker and heaters are precisely the weapons that Riri will help develop in order to battle Namor and the Talokanil. After the speaker gets sliced and destroyed, it is indeed the heater technology that helps defeat the now weakened Namor.

"I Am Not a Woman Who Enjoys Repeating Herself"

Image via Marvel Studios

No one truly enjoys having to repeat themselves, but it takes a certain element of dominance and self-assuredness to declare that outright. Unsurprisingly, in Wakanda Forever, this line is Angela Bassett's. These potent words resonate so true in her commanding performance as Queen Ramonda that it is easily one of the most memorable lines of the film. However, she is not the first powerful woman to deliver this sentiment in the MCU. Fittingly, the originator is CIA Director Val. Julia Louise-Dreyfus joined the MCU in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, introducing fans to the woman whose name is as demanding as she is, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. "I know it's hard, but I don't like to repeat myself, so you can just call me Val, but don't call me Val." The line might not be as charged as when Bassett delivers it here with all the intensity of the Wakandan queen, but it does nicely draw a parallel between the two women on opposite sides of a tense global standoff. And while the two instances are not word for word, it's appropriate that Marvel has chosen to, well, repeat this utterance.

"Show Him Who You Are"

Image via Marvel Studios

While Queen Ramonda's lasting impact on the history of Wakanda is worthy of an entire article, this one line does a decent job summarizing her dramatic influence on her children even from beyond the grave. When Shuri is caught up in the pivotal moment of either showing mercy to the defeated Namor or exacting her revenge, Queen Ramonda appears from the afterlife to deliver this famous line. In this case, it inspires Shuri to spare the godlike ruler of Talokan and unite their kingdoms, but the line was first spoken by Bassett's character in the original Black Panther to galvanize T'Challa into action when he was seemingly defeated in his fight for the throne. Easily making every list of best Easter eggs in Wakanda Forever, "Show him who you are" offers such completeness to Ramonda's arc that it might just be the best recurring piece of dialogue throughout the MCU. It's more than a line but the true power of her character.

And More to Come...

There are, without a doubt, more Easter eggs hiding within this film's script. As with any other MCU installment, it may be years before subtle lines expose great nuance. Certain impactful excerpts from Wakanda Forever might have gone so far unnoticed, while others will likely be the basis for references in future films. A small exchange in Shuri's lab about AI could spell Ultron-level catastrophe. Subtle references to Ironman might be lingering within Riri's dialogue. With a tuned ear and a few re-watches, you just might find a treasure that no one has yet to notice.

