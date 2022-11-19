Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is poised to top of the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row, after making $17.9 million on Friday. The superhero sequel is expected to land in the $65 million and $70 million range in its second weekend, pushing its running domestic total to around $290 million. The film was hoping to clear $70 million in its sophomore weekend, while the most bullish projections were suggesting a $300 million domestic haul by Sunday.

Wakanda Forever debuted with $181 million in its first weekend, the second-best for the year, behind fellow Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A $65 million second weekend finish equals a 63% weekend-to-weekend drop, which is better than both previous MCU movies that were released this year; Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder fell by 67%-68% in their second weekends. By comparison, the first Black Panther fell by just 45% in its second weekend, but that movie was an exception in every possible way. Black Panther concluded its domestic run with an astonishing $700 million — the sixth-biggest domestic haul of all time — and made $1.3 billion globally. It also scored the first-ever Best Picture nomination for Marvel Studios.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, who also helmed the first film, Wakanda Forever had a rather difficult journey to the big screen. Coogler refashioned the story after the sudden death of star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer for four years. Wakanda Forever is designed as a tribute to both Boseman and his iconic character, King T’Challa.

Coming in at the number two spot is the newcomer The Menu. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy, director Mark Mylod's black comedy drama about an haute cuisine restaurant picked up approximately $3.6 million on its first Friday (including previews), and is projected to finish its debut weekend at the box office with around $9 million. The specialty release The Chosen is neck-and-neck with The Menu on Friday. Fathom Events is releasing the first two episodes of the third season of the faith-based series in 2,000 theaters, which is expected to bring in $10 million this weekend. This will put it ahead of The Menu once the dust settles, marking a major upset.

DC's Black Adam slipped to the fourth spot, adding another $1.1 million to its domestic total, for a projected $3.4 million weekend. The costly superhero film, starring Dwayne Johnson, was struggling even before Wakanda Forever knocked the wind out of its sails last weekend. Holdover hit Ticket to Paradise fell to the fifth spot on its fifth weekend. The romantic comedy, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney as a divorced couple who reunite for their daughter’s sudden marriage, made $960,000 on Friday, and will pass the $60 million mark by Sunday.

The week’s other major new release, the #MeToo drama She Said, made $830,000 on Friday. Based on the New York Times investigation that uncovered disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual abuse, the film is expected to finish its first weekend with just $2.2 million — one of the worst hauls ever for a wide release in over 2,000 theaters.

Expect Wakanda Forever to deliver strong results over the Thanksgiving weekend; the film also has a clear path at the box office until director James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water splashes down in theaters next month.