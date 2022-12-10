Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has carried Chadwick Boseman's legacy to new heights with yet another box office-topping weekend. The film opened back in November and was instantaneously hailed for proudly spotlighting strong Black women whilst interweaving a story that honored late actor Boseman and his titular hero without taking away from a clear passing of the torch onto new panther Shuri (Letitia Wright).

In what has been a very slow start to the domestic weekend box office, current predicted ticket sales expect a taking of $38.5 million across all releases from Friday to Sunday, according to Variety. A significant chunk of these are thanks to the Marvel epic which has pulled in $2.8 million from 3,725 showings on Friday. This figure is expected to jump to around $11 million over the remainder of the weekend. It takes the film's domestic figure to $401 million, pushing it comfortably past Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder which amassed $343 million domestically. Although, it does still have a little way to go if it's going to top the $411 million domestic total earned by Benedict Cumberbatch's magical Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Despite carrying the weight of Boseman's original success, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has flourished over the last month making it successful in both honoring Boseman and maintaining an authentic progression for Wakanda. This evidently resonated with audiences around the world as the film surpassed $733 million at the prestigious global box office last week, with less than a month in theaters under its belt. In spite of its evident success, the film remains oceans behind its 2018 predecessor which reached new heights altogether grossing a breathtaking $1.3 billion at the global box office. Although, this is not a total surprise given that Black Panther opened to worldwide acclaim for becoming the first ever mainstream superhero film to build a story around a Black hero. In what was something of a historic moment, the venture shook up the superhero film space and Hollywood alike, serving as a fresh reminder that films can impact lives far beyond the silver screen.

Image via Marvel Studios

Other pictures set to debut this weekend include Sam Mendes' drama Empire of Light, which is set in the heart of 1980s England and stars Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman. Another notable release hitting screens is Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky’s psychological drama The Whale.

It's likely this week's Friday box office will be the quietest it is going to get for a little while with James Cameron's Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water preparing to blow its competitors out of the water following a hefty 13-year gap between the films. The special effects extravaganza made history for its groundbreaking animation and breathtaking visuals back in 2009 which raises the stakes that little bit higher for the second installment.

You can watch a trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is still showing in theaters now, below. Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16.