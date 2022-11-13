While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw audiences reunited with many familiar faces as they took on new challenges, one newcomer to the story showed up and absolutely stole the show. Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, played by rising star Dominique Thorne, is the teenage genius who serves as a catalyst for the film's main conflict.

Despite this, Riri shines as a fascinating character all her own, who takes no nonsense from anyone — including the intimidating Okoye (Danai Gurira) — and thrives in the high-tech environment of Shuri's (Letitia Wright) lab. It is especially exciting to consider now that Riri will be returning to screens to star in her own Disney+ series, appropriately named Ironheart.

In an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Thorne was asked about how she plans to approach things when the time comes for her to lead her own series. When asked what she learned from her Black Panther costars, Thorne said:

I think this sort of advocacy for their character that I got to see folks do on Wakanda Forever just in the rehearsals and the conversation and the discussion about what someone might say, how they might react, how they might respond. It was definitely a bit of a master class, I think being in some of those rehearsal rooms and also a great gift that the directors I’ve worked with fortunately have offered by being open to hearing like what our input could be on a character as they trust that we as the actors are are showing up to do our job and to take the time to know these characters quite well. So definitely when I when I got over to Ironheart, it was reinforced in me that I am Riri’s number one advocate and to make sure that no matter what the circumstance, no matter what change in the day script and anything going on that that really had a representative at all times.

Who is in Ironheart?

The Ironheart series will see Thorne reprising her role as MIT genius Riri Williams, who in Black Panther 2 managed to construct both a vibranium detector (in a couple of months) and a flight suit very reminiscent of Iron Man's.

Joining her in the cast is Anthony Ramos as the show's big bad, as well as Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Coulée, Regan Aliyah, Shakira Barrera, Rashida Olayiwola and Sonia Denis. Reportedly, Sacha Baron Cohen and Cree Summer have also been tapped to join the cast.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now. Check out our exclusive interview with Black Panther producer Nate Moore below.