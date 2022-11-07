The span of time between MCU films and their direct sequels seems to be getting longer and longer. Four years between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Five years between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Six years between Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even without the plethora of other MCU releases in between to cloud our memories, the sheer size of the gap is enough to prompt a cascade of rewatches– especially when the core characters tend to show up in all those other movies. Keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a lot like keeping up with a big comic crossover event, only instead of picking your titles off the rack every month, you wait several months (or years) for an air date or theatrical release to see your favorite character’s next adventure. Thankfully, fans of Black Panther have only had to wait four years for Ryan Coogler’s follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, that’s a long time. Most of us could probably use a refresher on what’s been going on in Wakanda before November 11th.

Opening Wakanda Up to the World

Possibly the most important point to remember about Black Panther and Wakanda’s influence in the overall MCU story is the decision T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) made at the end of the film– the decision to open Wakanda’s borders and reveal the truth about their technologically advanced civilization to the rest of the world. Four, nearly five years later, we have yet to see the full ramifications of that decision. Sure, the Avengers brought the war against Thanos (Josh Brolin) to Wakanda’s doorstep; it’s easy to imagine that the formerly hidden kingdom played a large role in helping the world recover from the Blip. However, it’s the arrival of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and what he represents that will, for the first time, challenge T’Challa’s decision in a big way.

Recalling the path that led us here is crucial to understanding the stakes for Wakanda going into the new Black Panther film. Wakanda has always been shrouded in secrecy, content to let the world believe they’re nothing but a country of simple farmers. Even then, brief mentions of Wakanda resonate with a few people in the know, like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). They recognized Wakanda as the source of vibranium, and in Avengers: Age of Ultron, they close in on vibranium thief, Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis). When Ultron (James Spader) buys Klaue’s stockpile of stolen Wakandan vibranium and tries to destroy the world with it, Wakanda’s leaders are forced to reckon with their legacy.

T'Challa's Journey to Leadership

King T’Chaka (John Kani) and his son, the current Black Panther, T’Challa, participate in the Sokovia Accords in an effort to be a healing presence on the global stage and take accountability in a rapidly changing world. In Captain America: Civil War, T’Chaka is killed by a bomb planted by Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), setting T’Challa on a quest for revenge. Believing his father’s murderer to be Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), T’Challa clashes with the Avengers before he learns the truth. Seeing how hate and vengeance tear apart the Avengers, T’Challa chooses to spare Zemo and set aside his bloodlust. T’Challa is a good man with a good heart, and he refuses to let Zemo manipulate his hate– the first step to becoming a great leader for Wakanda. T’Challa befriends his former enemy, Steve Rogers, and agrees to help Bucky deprogram his Winter Soldier brainwashing.

What Happened in 'Black Panther'?

The solo Black Panther film is our introduction to Wakanda proper. It’s a rich and vibrant nation full of different tribes and cultures, and we learn that centuries ago the land was struck by a meteor that created a mammoth deposit of vibranium. T’Challa not only grieves the death of his father but also feels daunted by the task of leading his people. It doesn’t help that the Jabari tribe and its leader M’Baku (Winston Duke) challenge his right to rule. When the pursuit of Klaue leads T’Challa to cross paths with Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), T’Challa questions his late father’s leadership. Killmonger is his cousin, N’Jadaka, son of N’Jobu and another heir to the throne. In 1992, when T’Chaka discovered his brother had collaborated with Klaue’s theft of vibranium and planned to sell technology to the world outside Wakanda, T’Chaka killed N’Jobu and abandoned Killmonger as a boy. Killmonger grows up and returns to claim his birthright, challenges T’Challa, and overthrows him as king.

While Killmonger prepares to send vibranium weapons out into the world to foment violent revolution, T’Challa reckons with his father’s secret. He meets with his father in the Ancestral Plane and lambasts him and all of his ancestors for being too afraid of being discovered to do the right thing. T’Challa says his father was wrong to abandon Killmonger and that he should have brought him home to Wakanda and vows that he’s done turning his back on the rest of the world. Killmonger is a monster of their own creation and T’Challa realizes, just like with Zemo, that hate is a manipulative and mutually destructive force. So when he wounds Killmonger and defeats him, T’Challa tries to take Killmonger to be healed so he can stay in Wakanda with his people. Killmonger chooses to die rather than live as a prisoner. Days later, T’Challa reveals to the world in a press conference that Wakanda is stepping out of the shadows to help guide the world with its advanced medicine and technology.

T’Challa recognizes that Killmonger’s cause was just– to spread Wakanda’s wealth of resources to their brothers and sisters across the earth. T’Challa just chooses to do that without waging war. He says during the press conference that the wise build bridges and fools build barriers. “We must find a way to look after one another as if we were one single tribe.” T’Challa all at once denounces his own country’s practices– not only with its isolationist policy but also the divisions between the five domestic Wakandan tribes– and the outside world’s tendency to resort to “us vs. them” narratives.

Avengers: Infinity War

Wakanda’s first immediate opportunity to help the outside world is to stop Thanos from killing half the universe. Careful what you wish for! T’Challa believes in his vision for Wakanda’s future in the world so much that he allows his soil to become the frontlines of the Infinity War. He takes in Vision (Paul Bettany) while his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) tries to separate the Mind Stone from his head without killing him. He faces down The Black Order and their army of Outriders for a battle that M’Baku notes could be “the end of Wakanda” all because he understands they’re probably the only place that can keep Thanos at bay. Except they can’t, and Thanos gets the stone, and he snaps half the universe away, including T’Challa. For five years.

Post-Blip Wakanda

Presumably, Wakanda plays a large role in helping the world adjust during the Blip, though there’s not much evidence of it. Okoye (Danai Gurira) remains an active member of the Avengers, though she really just chimes in to report on an underwater earthquake that many fans believe is meant to foreshadow Namor. Okoye shows up again in the final act of Avengers: Endgame with T’Challa after Thanos’ snap is reversed. There’s some business in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with the Dora Milaje capturing Zemo and whipping up a snazzy new vibranium Captain America suit, but otherwise, that’s a wrap on Wakanda in the MCU so far.

What We Know About 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

So what’s next? We know Namor is the main threat in the Black Panther sequel. We also know that in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, the character of T’Challa will be laid to rest in the story. Without its King, Wakanda is left with the people he trusted to protect it: Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri, Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye, and M’Baku. They are the ones who must see T’Challa’s mission through, even while they grieve his loss. They must keep pushing for Wakanda to be a part of the larger world, to be its protector. So when someone like Namor threatens the larger world, that means Wakanda must protect it against him.

From recent clips, Namor is in awe of Wakanda. He used to be told stories of a place like Wakanda, and he can’t grasp why they would ever decide to reveal their secret to the world. Namor sees the world at large to be full of cruel and selfish people who will stop at nothing to ruin the splendor of the earth for their own gain. But not Wakanda. The water is clean and the air is clear. The Wakandans take good care of their land and their people and Namor likely has no desire to threaten them… unless they get in his way. That's likely to have dire consequences for our heroes and for Wakanda.

So that’s the situation Wakanda and its leaders are in for Wakanda Forever. Protecting the world and upholding T’Challa’s legacy means interfering with Talocan’s war against the surface world and incurring Namor’s wrath. Can they put Wakanda in the crosshairs without risking another breakdown of unity? Will T’Challa’s decision ultimately prove to be Wakanda’s undoing? Or might his loved ones succeed in using T’Challa’s vision to convert Namor from a villain to the provokable antihero his comic counterpart is known to be?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11th.

