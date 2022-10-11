We are officially one month away from re-entering Wakanda with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while excitement runs high there is also somberness in the air as the cast of the movie and fans of Chadwick Boseman, look forward to honoring his memories with the anticipated sequel. In a new featurette, the cast and director Ryan Coogler talks about honoring the late actor and his zeal to “inspire the world” with Black Panther.

After losing Boseman to Cancer in August 2020, Marvel Studio revealed that they won’t be recasting Boseman's King T’Challa rather the story will take a deep dive into the mysterious world of Wakanda. Coogler who not only directed the 2018 film but was also close friends with Boseman called the late actor his “artistic partner” revealing, “I would spend time with him, just he and I, talking about where we would want to see the story go, how much he admired the other characters and the actors that portrayed them.” Angela Bassett who plays Queen Ramonda, mother to T’Challa and Shuri and portrays the fierce ruler of the afro-futurist kingdom in Wakanda Forever trailers, feels that the audience has embraced Wakanda and Black Panther, and “Chadwick, he knew exactly what this story, what these images meant to the world.”

In the upcoming feature, we’ll see the nation in mourning while also gearing up to face new challenges and pave a new future for the kingdom. Lupita Nyong’o who plays the war-dog Nakia reveals that it was really moving to return to Wakanda and for the cast and crew “to be able to do it with a sense of celebration.” While the question about who would be the next Black Panther looms large, the trailers points in a direction where Wakanda is vulnerable after opening itself to the world and most of all is trying to protect Vibranium from getting into the wrong hands. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri reflects on another conflict that’s brewing, “There's so much that’s happening in this movie. It’s amazing. So many new characters to explore. Just seeing the world of Wakanda again and then now we’re going to this whole new world underwater.”

Fans will take a deep dive into the world of Namor, the Submariner’s kingdom Talocan in the new feature. MCU will introduce its first mutant in the new movie, who is also considered a god by his people. Coogler tells, “Introducing Namor, it was a character we were really excited to portray in the film. Arguably, one of the oldest comic book characters that there is.” Namor and his army certainly look fierce and while he’s not the direct antagonist, he’s certainly an anti-hero in Wakanda Forever, who is upset about his kingdom becoming vulnerable after Wakanda opened up itself to the world. Tenoch Huerta, who is playing Namor, speaks of the opportunity to play a character like this as “a dream.”

Wakanda’s first line of defense is the Dora Milaje which will also introduce add new characters to its ranks, Okoye's Dania Gurira tells, “The level of care in creating this story is astounding. And so, it just really felt like, for all of us to give it everything we have and more.” Bassett adds that the actors were “filled with emotions and passion” and ended up using those feelings to create something special. Nyong’o also revealed that the action and adventure are coupled with very high emotional stakes so “things are happening up, down, everywhere.” Wright though is excited about “honoring Chad. [He] would want us to just inspire the world,” she said.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres on November 11, meanwhile watch the new featurette below: