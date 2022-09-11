When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.

In an exclusive clip shown to the audience, we see Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) arrive at the United Nations with a group of men with her. When they sit, the men push their microphones down, spotlighting the queen's presence in the room. A representative from the United States starts to complain about the fact that Wakanda has not shared resources, but specifically, he is talking about the sharing of vibranium.

A French representative similarly speaks up, saying that vibranium has the potential to be a weapon of mass destruction because the material can not be detected by metal detectors. It must be shared for the sake of global security. But despite these dramatic declarations, Ramonda makes it very clear why Wakandans do not trade vibranium and never have. It is their policy to never trade vibranium under any circumstances. Not because of the danger of vibranium but because of the dangerous potential of outsiders using the powerful material.

We then flash to a scene in a Wakandan lab where suddenly French soldiers invade the lab and demand the location of weapons, throwing around their weight and threatening the scientists with their guns and force. Reluctantly, one of the scientists activates a wall of vibranium, and it lights up. Inside, there are no vibranium weapons, but instead there is a group of Dora Milaje and one of the scientists reveal herself to be Aneka (Michaela Coel). The Dora and Aneka make quick work of the soldiers, with Aneka weilding glowing blue blades that easily cut through their guns.

Then we learn that this is actually a flashback. We cut back to Queen Ramonda as she addresses the room. "You perform civility here, but we know what you whisper in your halls of leadership and in your military facilities. The king is dead. The Black Panther is gone. They have lost their protector," she says, impassioned and furious. The door to the room opens as Dora Milaje bring in the group of soldiers, hands tied behind their back, and force them to kneel in the room. She wishes the room the best of luck and leaves them with the proof of their treachery.

The audience then got a look at an extended trailer for Wakanda Forever, featuring much of the same scenes as the first but now with a closer look at Tenoch Huerta's Namor, who seems upset that Wakanda has revealed themselves to the world, potentially endangering his world as well. But, importantly, the trailer ends with yet another shot of a new character donning the Black Panther mantle with Ramonda heard saying, "Show them who we are."

While there are certainly guesses for who is in the suit, something this new footage has confirmed is the reasoning for Talocan's antagonism with Wakanda, Wakanda's current relationship with other nations, and that T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is dead within the canon of the MCU. Given Marvel's decision not to recast Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, it's clear that, in the story, the people of Wakanda still need their protector. With nine weeks left until the premiere, all of our questions will soon be answered.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere in theaters November 11, 2022.

