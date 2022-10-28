Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.

The humorous clip presents Marvel fans with some of their favorite returning characters, as well as a new one. The clip opens with Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) invading the college dorm room of Riri Williams AKA Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), who shouts at them to get out. Ironheart tries to throw a household item at the powerful duo, but Okoye slashes it to bits with a hidden sphere. When Ironheart raises a larger appliance over her head, Okoye happily informs her that she can either come with them to Wakanda willingly, or she will be knocked out and taken there while she's unconscious. When Ironheart retorts by making fun of Okoye's appearance, Shuri can't help but laugh. This clip indicates that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will bring plenty of exciting action, but some entertaining humor as well.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently receiving rave first reactions and is also getting early Oscar buzz. Reviews have praised the cast, its intimate story, and its tribute to Boseman. As the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this early buzz is very impressive. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not the only upcoming Black Panther property, since a spin-off show set in Wakanda is currently being developed for Disney+.

Image via Marvel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler from a script he wrote with Joe Robert Cole and stars Wright, Gurira, Thorne, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released theatrically on November 11. Check out the latest clip and official synopsis below: