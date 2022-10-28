A new action-packed clip for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released and gives a glimpse of one of the film’s action setpieces. The brief clip begins with a number of Wakanda citizens being pulled by the tide of a flood. Those safe on some sort of high ground are shown helping the ones in the water, grabbing the children in danger. We then see members of the Dora Milaje race into action and take on some invaders — possibly members of the Talocan army — who are attempting to overtake ships.

But the Dora Milaje have backup in the form of Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) flying a ship in the air and M’Baku (Winston Duke) on the ground, kicking butt and taking names. The clip ends with Shuri’s ship saving a watercraft by lifting it up from the water and M’Baku using his knobkerrie to defeat one of the invaders and launch him off the ship and into the water.

Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the critical and box office hit that was 2018’s Black Panther. The film stands tall at a 96% approval rating from 529 critics on Rotten Tomatoes — the highest mark for any MCU film to date. Black Panther was also a major player at the Oscars and was nominated for seven Academy Awards — including Best Picture — and won three; the first three for the MCU ever.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Early Social Reactions Call It “Cathartic,” “Epic” and “a Beautiful Tribute”

The box office success of Wakanda Forever’s predecessor was also notable. Black Panther grossed $1,347,597,973 worldwide which currently stands as the fourteenth highest-grossing film of all-time worldwide, and $700 million domestic, which sixth highest-grossing-film most all-time and held down the fifth spot until Top Gun: Maverick flew in.

Ryan Coogler returned to direct Wakanda Forever and re-teamed with Black Panther scribe Joe Robert Cole on the sequel. The film stars familiar faces from the first film including Wright, Nyong’o, Duke and Martin Freeman but also brings in new faces such as Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the king of Talokan.

Wakanda Forever held its world premiere on October 26 and has garnered great reactions thus far. Collider’s own Steve Weintraub called it a “fantastic sequel and a great movie” and said that fans should have tissues ready and to “Expect your eyes to leak.” Perri Nemiroff called it “excellent” and “an immensely powerful story of forging forward.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11. You can watch the clip below: