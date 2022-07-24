As Marvel Studios announced a host of new projects for its upcoming phases, fans can’t wait to meet some old characters and many new ones. One such project is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con from the studio gave fans a new trailer, as well as introduced some new characters to the franchise. Now before we get to see them in action, Funko has revealed a new Pop! line providing us a good look at them, along with the recurring heroes.

The line includes the addition of Namor, the submariner, RiRi Williams (better known as Ironheart), and Attuma, the Atlantean warlord. It further includes Shuri, MBaku, Queen Ramonda, and Okoye. The new collection features two figurines of Namor, with one standing atop water complete with gold bracelets, a neckpiece, and a spear that seems to replace the trident. Another figurine sees his blue Avatar complete with feathered headgear, green costume, and boots.

Following Namor is Iron Heart, with a figurine that sees her suited up in her armor, finished with matching eye gear and braids. The same piece can be owned in form of a keychain. Another Funko gives us our first look at the Atlantean warlord and Namor’s arch enemy, Attuma — he can be seen donning a headgear made out of bones, holding an axe adorned in tribal jewelry. Next, we have Princess Shuri, M’Baku in his traditional Wakandan outfit, Queen Ramonda in a purple outfit complete with gold jewelry and her crown, and Okoye in a lighter shade of purple outfit interestingly finished with a jacket on top and a spear in hand.

Image via Funko

Wakanda Forever stars Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli among others. New entrants in the franchise include Michaela Coel as Aneka and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart. Ryan Coogler returns to direct with a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The duo also co-wrote the 2019 Academy-nominated Black Panther. Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11.

The figurines will be available for purchase from October 1. Check out the full line of Funko Pops! below:

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko