With November quickly approaching Marvel fans are preparing for the next blockbuster entry in the MCU Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to the 2018 Oscar nominated superhero epic just had its world premiere and now Funko has announced new Pops that tease the war ahead for Wakanda.

There have been seven new Pops added to their Wakanda Forever line. The first pop sees the new mysterious Black Panther in their full costume. This is arguably the best look we have gotten of the new suit. The gold and silver accents pop off nicely against the black bodysuit. It’s a design very reminiscent of Killmonger’s Black Panther armor at the end of the first movie. The next two Funkos are Okoye and Aneka in their new Midnight Angel armor. In the comics, this group was an elite task force and a part of the Dora Milaje. These vibrant blue suits appear to be helping take the fight to Namor underwater.

The next three Funkos are all of Shuri. There’s one of Shuri in a white hoodie as she does the “Wakanda Forever” pose and one that sees her in a purple suit. The latter design has a diamond edition Box Lunch exclusive. These two Shuris also come in the keychain variety along with M’Baku. There will be another diamond edition Box Lunch exclusive variant with Shuri’s purple suit keychain as well. However, the star of the show here is Namor on an Orca whale. One of the most exciting things about this sequel is that it introduces one of Marvel’s oldest characters, Namor, into the MCU. From the trailers, this confirmed mutant means business and that Orca looks to be ready for war.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor

There’s so much anticipation surrounding Wakanda Forever, especially since this will be the first Black Panther story in the MCU since star Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death in 2020. Everyone wants to know who the Black Panther will be and how Wakanda will mourn the death of their king. This will be a story about a community coming together in the darkest of times to find the strength to honor and continue the Black Panther Legacy. It won’t be easy with Namor having a beef with the surface world, particularly Wakanda. Because of that, it’s going to be interesting to see how director Ryan Coogler balances all these different, emotionally charged storylines.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally coming to theaters on November 11. While we anxiously wait, you can view the new additions to Funko's Black Panther line on their website. The trailer for Wakanda Forever can be seen down below.