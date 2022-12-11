With $767.8 million, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now the fifth-biggest Hollywood hit of 2022 at the worldwide box office. But the Marvel sequel’s daunting run time and action-light plot is beginning to be felt, especially in overseas markets. Wakanda Forever recently became only the third movie of 2022 to pass $400 million at the domestic box office, but with no Russia and China to boost its international numbers, it's sitting at a mediocre $358 million from overseas territories after entering its fifth week of release.

The film’s biggest international market remains the U.K., where it has made $36 million, followed by Mexico ($32 million), France ($27 million) and Brazil ($18 million). By comparison, the first Black Panther film — also directed by Wakanda Forever’s Ryan Coogler — concluded its domestic run with $700 million, and finished with $1.3 billion worldwide. Wakanda Forever isn’t coming close to those numbers, but it will soon pass fellow Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $411 million domestic haul. As things stand, however, even Doctor Strange 2’s $955 million global haul seems out of reach, especially with Avatar: The Way of Water poised to eat into its market share next week.

In terms of internal Marvel Cinematic Universe rankings, Wakanda Forever has overtaken the first Iron Man ($585 million), Iron Man 2 ($621 million) Ant-Man and the Wasp ($623 million), Thor: The Dark World ($644 million), Doctor Strange ($676 million), Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($714 million worldwide), and most recently, Thor: Love and Thunder ($761 million).

Wakanda Forever is passing the first Guardians of the Galaxy film’s $770 million global haul as we speak, and after that, will set its sights on Thor: Ragnarok’s $854 million global total. The film had a tremendously difficult production, after the death of the first film’s star Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Boseman had been privately battling cancer for four years, and after his passing, Coogler refashioned Wakanda Forever into a tribute to both him and his iconic character, King T’Challa.

Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Angela Bassett as Queen Mother Ramonda, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Tenoch Huerta Mejía as the villainous Namor. You can watch our interview with Coogler here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.