In one of the most anticipated moments of Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-con, to speak about the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kevin Feige took the stage and told the fans, “We’ve talked about the past, we’ve talked about the future now its time to talk about ‘forever.’ With his words, the lights fade out and the voice of Senegalese singer, Baaba Maal filled the hall accompanying him was Massamba Diop, one of the most renowned masters of the tama. Together they started the presentation with a soulful performance on stage with a slew of musicians and performers adorned in various colorful African ensembles.

The three-minute-long performance was followed by director Ryan Coogler getting up on stage along with Mabel Cadena, Michaela Coel, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Florence Kasumba, and Alex Livinalli, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Thorne and Letitia Wright. Together the cast and crew of the movie revealed the first look at the film’s first trailer.

As art imitates life, the new trailer saw Wakanda grieving the loss of its king T’Challa while trying to find a new path for the kingdom. At the end of 2018 Black Panther, we saw T’Challa making a decision to take his kingdom out of hiding and embrace their place in the world. Now it seems with the new trailer the heroes and royalty of Wakanda are trying to fulfill that promises while grappling with their grief.

After the untimely death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios announced his character T’Chall won’t be recast hence, the movie will now focus on the inner workings of Wakanda and how they choose to embrace this new world after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame continuing Phase 4 theme of grief and sorrow.

Wakanda Forever will mark the end of MCU Phase 4 and will see many familiar faces with the return of Nyong'o as Nakia, Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Gurira as Okoye, and Wright as Shuri along with Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. The movie also casts Huerta as Namor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on November 11, meanwhile, take a look at the performance and the synopsis below.

"In Marvel Studios’ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

