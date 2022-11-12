Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Ryan Coogler's Black Panther and with it comes the weight of Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. As we all prepare to go back to Wakanda in the latest film from Marvel, fans can also get ready to add a bit of the movie to their Hot Toys' collection! While the figure itself is a spoiler for the movie, it is something that I think fans are going to get incredibly excited about.

The loss is felt throughout the film, and it does leave Wakanda without their protector, as T'Challa (Boseman) was the last to have the heart-shaped herb that gives the Black Panther their strength. What we see throughout the movie is Shuri trying her best to recreate the strength and protection that Wakanda needs without the Black Panther but as she continues to come to terms with her brother's death, she realizes that her country needs its protector and thus focuses her energy on recreating the flower. Letitia Wright brings the Shuri we know from the first Black Panther movie into a new era of her life as she grapples with grief, but we also get to see her be the new protector of Wakanda. The new figure from Hot Toys is a perfect representation of Shuri's power.

By the end of the movie, she's given herself the power of the Black Panther and thus comes this new figure from Sideshow! The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 1/6 Scale Figure is a perfect look into Shuri's suit as the Black Panther and comes with an "all-new helmeted head plus an interchangeable hand-painted portrait with sculpted hair."

Image via Hot Toys

The figure has a "1/6 scale body has over 30 points of articulation, allowing for a wealth of display and posing options." With metallic silver and gold accents, the suit has "specially applied mystical patterns with an LED-activated luminous reflective effect." The figure also has its own accessories! They include: "Vibranium gauntlets, a spear, numerous interchangeable hands for fighting poses, and a figure display stand."

While many have yet to see the magic of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is still an exciting addition to your Hot Toys collection. Especially because it is an emotional journey for Shuri to come into her own and take on the mantle of the Black Panther. You can pre-order the figure by Hot Toys on Sideshow.com and honestly? It's beautiful.