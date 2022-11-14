Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gives Chadwick Boseman and his fan-favorite character, T'Challa, a proper sendoff while also progressing Wakanda into the MCU's next phase. Not only does Wakanda regain her protector by the end of the film, but a new foundation is rebuilt to continue the traditions of the Black Panther mantle (all the original heart-shaped herb was burnt under Killmonger's (Michael B. Jordan) orders in Black Panther). The Black Panther is a figure that has been with Wakanda since the nation's inception, making T'Challa's loss particularly painful for the Wakandans with the added loss of the ability to give a successor the Black Panther's abilities.

By the end of the film, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) may have attacked the nation during one of its most vulnerable periods, but he also gave Shuri (Letitia Wright) the means to not only become the Black Panther but also to restore the continuing lineage. But who have we seen in this lineage in the MCU so far?

Bashenga

Bashenga, according to Wakandan lore, was the first Black Panther. Around 2.5 million years ago, a meteorite made of vibranium, one of the universe's strongest known metals, crashed into Africa, also changing the surrounding environment. When humans evolved, 5 tribes settled in the area but were in constant conflict with each other. Bashenga, a warrior-shaman, had a vision from the panther-goddess, Bast, which led him to what would be known as the Heart-shaped Herb. He ingested the herb and developed super-human strength, speed, and instincts. With his newfound abilities, Bashenga united 4 of the 5 tribes and became the first King of Wakanda and the first Black Panther. The 5th tribe, the Jabari, declined to live under his rule and settled in the nearby mountains to live in isolation (and as vegetarians).

The Kinghood/Queenhood and Black Panther mantle would continue to be passed down to Bashenga's descendants, known as the Golden Tribe, resulting in modern Wakanda's social and political structure seen in the modern day. Most of what is learned about Bashenga comes from the opening sequence of Black Panther when a young N'Jadaka is told a story of home from his father, N'Jobu.

Azzuri

Azzuri is the first known modern King and Black Panther, although he is only mentioned in Black Panther. Azzuri was the father of T'Chaka (John Kani), who would become King after his death, and the younger N'Jobu (Sterling K. Brown). He passed down two royal rings made of silver, lacquer, and vibranium to his two sons, which would later be passed on to their sons. These rings would later play a large part in the identification of N'Jadaka, N'Jobu's son, of whom Wakanda was completely unaware due to N'Jobu's stateside death and T'Chaka's omission.

T'Chaka

T'Chaka is the King of Wakanda when the nation is first introduced to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War. When he's introduced, he's already retired as the Black Panther, passing the mantle to his son. But, at this point, Wakanda is known to the rest of the world as a Third World nation, having previously been mentioned in Iron Man 2 and Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) accidentally kills 11 Wakandan aid workers on a mission in Lagos, T'Chaka was one of the political leaders who called for superhero accountability, resulting in the creation of the Sokovia Accords. At the formal ceremony for its passing, King T'Chaka, with his son in attendance, gives a keynote speech that gets interrupted by an explosion, killing the King.

T'Chaka's younger years are later explored and they lay the foundation for the first Black Panther solo film. Shortly after Azzuri passes away and T'Chaka becomes King, he sends his brother, a War Dog, to work undercover in Oakland, California. After Wakanda is infiltrated and vibranium gets stolen, T'Chaka suspects his brother due to their diverging views on Wakandan isolationism. He sends Zuri (Denzel Whitaker) to spy on him and confirm his suspicions. When T'Chaka confronts his brother, N'Jobu tries to shoot "James" aka Zuri for his betrayal, but the Black Panther is forced to kill N'Jobu. He leaves behind his son, and T'Challa inherits the sins that T'Chaka never atoned for.

T'Challa

T'Challa is King T'Chaka and Queen Ramonda's (Angela Bassett) eldest child, thus inheriting the Black Panther mantle and throne. After his father's death, he pursues Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the man believed to be responsible. He eventually finds the real culprit, Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), and takes him in. He returns to Wakanda to assume the crown and is challenged by the leader of the Jabari tribe, M'Baku (Winston Duke), but comes out victorious.

T'Challa's initial reign doesn't last long. Soon after, his lost cousin N'Jadaka aka Killmonger returns to Wakanda to challenge T'Challa for the Kingship. He accepts against the advice of his close ones, and Killmonger brutally defeats him, knocking him off the ceremonial waterfalls. With the help of the Jabari tribe, Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), his mother, and his sister, T'Challa recovers from this near-death state and takes the last remaining Heart-shaped Herb, after Killmonger has the rest of it burned. With the eventual support of the Dora Milaje and Jabari tribe, T'Challa's allies help him defeat N'Jadaka's forces, and he reclaims the throne.

T'Challa's last live-action appearances occur in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In Infinity War, T'Challa helps the Avengers stand up to Thanos (Josh Brolin) on Wakanda soil, with the final battle of the movie taking place near the Wakandan border. Unfortunately, the Avengers are unable to defeat him in this last stand, and when Thanos snaps half of all live out of existence, T'Challa is among those lost. Ramonda takes over the throne in his absence, but at this point in time, there was no way to restore the Black Panther. When the Avengers are able to undo the snap in Endgame, T'Challa returns with the rest of the dusted, leading Wakanda against Thanos in his incursion at the Avengers compound.

T'Challa resumes being King at this point but passes away shortly after due to an undisclosed illness.

N'Jadaka (Erik "Killmonger" Stevens)

N'Jadaka, known as Erik Stevens to the rest of the world, was the son of N'Jobu, born during his War Dogs mission in Oakland, California. In a unique position, he was one of the few people outside of Wakanda with knowledge of the truth about the abilities of the nation. However, after he found his father killed when he was a young boy, he became bitter towards the nation, knowing how much Wakanda could help the rest of the world in need and watching them do nothing. After the death of T'Chaka, N'Jadaka makes a move on Wakanda, infiltrating the borders and challenging T'Challa for the throne -- successfully. His tenure as King and Black Panther was short. T'Challa quickly recovered and won back his place as King. However, he still left his mark, burning all of Wakanda's known Heart-shaped Herb, except for a leaf saved by Nakia, before succumbing to injuries sustained in battle and entering the ancestral plane.

Shuri

Shuri, T'Challa's younger sister, is the current Black Panther. She also is the first Black Panther to gain her abilities via synthetic herb, as opposed to the original plant created by the vibranium meteorite strike.

Shuri helped her brother with technology and suit development until his death. After Ramonda dies in an attack led by Namor, leader of the Talokanil as retaliation against Shuri, she figures out how to recreate the Heart-shaped Herb using a similar plant encased in a bracelet given to her by Namor, one that granted Namor's people their abilities. She also ingests her creation, granting her the Black Panther's powers, so that she can protect Wakanda from Namor's provocations. She is able to lead a battle against his people and successfully bests him. Shuri promises him that Wakanda will protect his people, and they retreat back to their undersea home.

Shuri also ensures that the traditions of the Black Panther would continue by planting the synthetic plant into Wakanda soil, but she doesn't show up to her crowning ceremony, allowing M'Baku to (probably) take the throne.

