Fans are not very far from entering the kingdom of Wakanda once again as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is inching closer to its release. As the promotion ramps up, we are getting a glimpse of some new heroes along with the old ones. A new trailer revealed by Marvel Studio gives us an in-depth look at the anti-hero Namor, the Submariner as well as Riri Williams aka the Iron Heart.

In absence of its protector, Wakanda needs as many hands on the deck as it can get, and Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart is the latest to join the roster. In the new trailer, she can be seen assembling her iron suit as well as taking a flight in it excitedly screaming, ‘let's go,’ and also going behind some enemies on a busy road. In previous trailers, she was introduced hammering the metal in a very Tony Stark-esque manner echoing the very famous scene from the original Robert Downey Jr-led Iron Man movie and somehow her enthusiasm for taking a flight in the new trailer also echoes Tony’s.

Wakanda Forever will see, Williams, an MIT student in a quest and succeeding to make an Iron Suit that rivals Iron Man’s, and by the looks of the trailer her suit also seems to be powered by the arc reactor. In more than one way she can be seen as a spiritual successor of Iron Man. And given she has a suit of her own, she can play a significant part in the upcoming Don Cheadle-led Armor Wars, which was recently converted into a movie. In the upcoming feature, we’ll see Iron Heart aiding Shuri, M’Baku’ Okoye, and Queen Ramonda in their fight against Namor, the Submariner, and other powers to protect Wakanda after the loss of its King. The feature will take a deep dive into the culture and mythos of the afro-futuristic kingdom as it faces new opponents, forges a path ahead, and finds a new Black Panther.

Along with Williams, the movie will see the return of Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Danai Gurira as Okoye and the Dora Milaje, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross along with Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan. The film also stars Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli. Ryan Coogler returns to direct as well as co-write the feature with Joe Robert Cole.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres on November 11, meanwhile you can check out the images of Riri Williams from the new trailer below:

