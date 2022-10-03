It’s a great day for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans. As the movie’s premiere in November inches closer and closer, Marvel Studios decided to unveil the upcoming blockbuster’s most revealing trailer yet earlier today, and now stills are following up for us to get us even more hyped up to what is certain to be one of the year’s biggest movies. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to chronicle what happens to Wakanda after the death of its king, T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman).

Just like the trailer, the images highlight what the Black Panther franchise will achieve once again in terms of cinematography, production design, and costume design. Like the previous installment, Black Panter: Wakanda Forever is set to push boundaries when it comes to diversity on the screen. This time, the story will go even deeper as subaquatic villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) brings a new slate of characters to the MCU in the kingdom of Talokan.

The images also highlight an important moment for Shuri (Letitia Wright) as she stands in front of the throne of her fallen brother in a room that’s ablaze. Whether that’s real, a vision, or a dream, we’ll have to wait a little over a month to find out. Last but not least, the images showcase what we already expected: the Dora Milaje will keep on crushing it on action sequences as they continue going on missions across the world.

Image via Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees Ryan Coogler back in the director’s chair for the sequel. Coogler also pens the script one more time alongside Joe Robert Cole. The movie welcomes back Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. Riri Williams makes her MCU debut as breakout character Ironheart. The film also stars Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

The movie is the 30th installment overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is an important title not only because it follows up a highly anticipated story, but also closes up Phase Four of the mega-story, which has been mapped out all the way through Phase Six, but also repeatedly criticized for its lack of focus.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. You can check out the images and new trailer below:

Image via Marvel Studios

Image via Marvel Studios

Read the official synopsis for the movie here: