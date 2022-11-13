The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final project in Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and is already considered a roaring success both critically and commercially. The film opened on Friday, November 11, to a staggering $84 million and has crossed $180 million for its first weekend at the domestic box office. IMAX is a part of that total, with their box office coming in at $22.6 million from the film's global opening from 800 IMAX screens worldwide.

Across 405 IMAX screens in North America, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought in a total of $14.2 million, making the superhero sequel the biggest Domestic Opening ever for IMAX in November. The International box office for the new film came out to a total of $8.4 million in its IMAX opening, also making the film the biggest November IMAX opening weekend in 25 markets, including France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, India, Hong Kong, Argentina, and Colombia. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also became the biggest IMAX opening weekend ever in Nigeria and the 2nd highest IMAX opening weekend ever in Angola.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has succeeded in delivering a poignant, unmissable sequel to the iconic original, while jumpstarting the global box office ahead of a strong blockbuster slate through 2023. Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, we expect this film to have a strong run,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Filmed for IMAX release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of many forthcoming tentpoles created with our technology, for our screens, and further demonstrates the creative and commercial power IMAX can help unlock.”

The story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tackles themes of grief and loss as Wakanda responds to the death of T'Challa. The film was greatly impacted by the passing of T'Challa's actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from cancer in 2020 after battling the illness in private for four years. It is clear that the film is a tribute to not only the character in the story but also the man who portrayed him.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

How Does It Perform Against Its Contemporaries?

While it is breaking the November record, the IMAX box office of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes in third for MCU films released this year, putting it just behind fellow MCU films from the year, Thor: Love and Thunder which saw a total of $23 million for its IMAX opening and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at $33 million IMAX opening. It also comes far behind the first Black Panther film from back in 2018, which brought in a global IMAX box office debut of $35 million across 676 screens worldwide. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to stand strong at the top of the blockbuster box office mountain until Avatar: The Way of the Water makes its own splash next month on December 16.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently in theaters. Check out a trailer for the new MCU film down below.