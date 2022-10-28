After the mega events that were Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fans, casual onlookers, and critics had no idea how Marvel Studios is ever going to top its own success. The two movies were a culmination of a decade worth of character arcs, cleverly plotted story points, and fans’ emotional investment in the Avengers. But Marvel has its own man with a plan, Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, who is single-handedly responsible for steering the fans from the Infinity Saga to the Multiverse Saga. As MCU Phase 4 comes to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the big screen and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, Feige explained the significance of the movie.

Feige spoke with Marvel's in-house reporters about the movie being a labor of love for director Ryan Coogler and in essence, being a “celebration.” He further spoke about the 18-year-long effort of the studio to bring the character to life and how the director wanted to present the “clash of the kingdoms” in the movie. Further, elaborating on the reason why Wakanda Forever is at the closing end of the current phase he explained, "The reason [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase 4 — and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase 4, think about all the characters we've met."

MCU Phase 4 has given us a plethora of new characters like Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Shang-Chi, and Moon Knight among others, who are the direct players in the upcoming war against Kang and Secret Wars villain Doctor Doom. Feige further explained, "And now, finally, in the finale of Phase 4, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and a character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel." Feige was referring to Namor the Submariner, who is being marketed as the main antagonist of the movie. The clash of the kingdoms of Talocan and Wakanda arises after T’Challa decided to open up his kingdom to the rest of the world, the effects of which the underwater nation is feeling.

Comic book fans will also note that Namor is also among the major players of the Secret Wars run. The studio announced the Multiverse Saga which will span across phases 5 and 6 and will culminate in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. It seems like Feige has put up all the right toys in the sandbox with phase 4 and the MCU will certainly continue to build on them. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11. You can check out Feige’s comments below: