As the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes close, Marvel Studios is giving a glimpse of its closely guarded secrets to fans. One among them is the new MCU entrant Riri Williams, aka the Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, Riri has been successful in making an Iron Suit that rivals Iron Man’s. In a new promo released by the studio, we get a look at a prototype suit that she made in her MIT dorm, possibly with a box of scraps, while an amused Okoye asks, “that thing can fly?” Though later in the clip we get a good look at her Wakanda tech-infused red suit, which looks pretty impressive. Fans are going to have a ball picking out the details of her suit and comparing it with Tony Stark’s tech. Though both her suits seem to be powered by a similar technology as Tony’s arc reactor suits.

Wakanda Forever sees Riri Williams, an MIT student, on a quest to create an Iron suit ,which she definitely succeeded in, and helping Queen Ramonda, Shuri, Okoye, and Nakia along with the rest to protect the nation from Namor, the Submariner. Going forward, she is going to be an important part of the MCU, and given her charm coupled with her intelligence and Iron Suit, she’s the rightful spiritual successor of Iron Mane. After Wakanda Forever, her story will continue in her standalone Ironheart series, which has completed production and is expected to release sometime in 2023. She will also be seen in the Don Cheadle-led Armor Wars, which was upgraded from a series to a movie this year, as the series will deal with Tony Stark’s technology getting in the wrong hands. There can be many avenues for the character as the ever-expanding MCU is currently looking at the Multiverse Saga.

Along with Williams, Wakanda Forever will introduce Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan. The movie will see the return of Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. The film also stars Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli. Ryan Coogler returns to direct as well as co-write the feature with Joe Robert Cole.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Ironheart updates and check out the new clip below: