Marvel movies are usually fast-paced and action-packed, just as we like them. However, with the passing of Chadwick Boseman who portrayed King T’Challa aka The Black Panther in the MCU, the second Black Panther film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was always going to be an emotional one. From the very opening minutes, the film was emotionally charged and remained that way for many of the characters throughout its runtime. A host of characters including Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) were finding ways to hide and conceal their grief. But for the one who would take up the mantle of Black Panther, she was in for a surprise cameo in the Ancestral Plane and co-writer, Joe Robert Cole explains the inspiration behind this.

A series of events throughout the film, brought Shuri further grief when Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) was killed by the actions of Talokon leader, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía). Faced with crippling odds, necessity became the mother of invention and she was able to recreate the Heart-Shaped herb, granting her the abilities of the Black Panther. As it is known, taking the herb necessitates a trip to the Ancestral Plane and here Shuri met her family’s nemesis from the original film, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Speaking to Rolling Stone, Cole explains that the plan was always to get Jordan in, but a couple of questions had to be answered including, “How is it relevant to Shuri’s journey and become a pivot point for her character?”

The entire experience in the Ancestral Plane saw Killmonger goading Shuri to choose vengeance and hate just like he did. “That’s a part of what we tried to lay in with her early on, the anger of losing someone, the sense of loss,” Cole explains. “And then how losing her mother would escalate her feelings of wanting vengeance.” It was a choice of whether she would be different when faced with similar choices, “The idea was to successfully build the stakes for her so that would resonate,” Cole adds.

Eventually, when Shuri was a hair’s breadth away from taking her vengeance after a colossal clash with Namor, the new protector of Wakanda choose to be different from Killmonger, sparing the life of the Talokan leader and forging a fearsome alliance with the underwater king and his deep-sea empire. Asides from Bassett, Wright, and Jordan Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s cast also features Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, and Michaela Coel. Cole pens the screenplay alongside director, Ryan Coogler.

