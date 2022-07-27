Following a growing tradition, more secrets from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been revealed. According to Brick Fan, the first look images for the brand-new LEGO Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets have been released. For MCU fans this means a sneak peek at more possible minor revelations for the sequel, and for LEGO fans this means a whole new slate of figurines and scenes from the film to add to the collection, expected to be released in October ahead of the film's highly-anticipated November 11 premiere date.

The images come straight from the LEGO Building Instructions page and show three new sets. The first image is Shuri's Sunbird #76211 and comes with a total of 355 pieces and includes a mini figurine for Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o). What's fascinating about Shuri's LEGO figurine is that she appears to be decked out in a custom Black Panther suit, complete with her signature arm blasters, similar to the suit seen at the end of the trailer. Ironheart is geared up in her full suit that we recently got a good look at from her brand new Funko Pop, while Nakia is suited for battle in the River Tribe's traditional-green, equipped with her Ring Blades.

With the three Wakandan women the set includes Shuri's Sunbird, a ship that appears to allow for someone to sit inside and drive, as well as a figurine of Attuma (Alex Livinalli). In the comics, Attuma is a warlord who believes himself the rightful heir to Atlantis, ruled by Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). In the set, Attuma comes with an elaborate headpiece and a spear.

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in MCU Sequel

Another set revealed is Shuri's Lab #76212 with only 58 pieces. This comes with another Shuri figurine, who's slightly less intimidating sans suit, and a separate full Black Panther suit, complete with the headpiece. This Black Panther doesn't quite resemble the more elaborate one from the Sunbird set but isn't quite the original suit King T'Challa wore that was run through with purple.

Finally, the third and final set is King Namor's Throne Room #76213 with 355 pieces, like the first set. This set comes with three figurines, another Shuri and Attuma, and a Namor figure with his golden spear. The most impressive feature is his shark-tooth throne, which comes with fish and seaweed to give the appearance of the deep. This image gives a much closer look at Attuma and his armor and comes with a Wakandan submersible ship of some sort.

While the exact plot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn't been detailed, we know from the trailer that the nation of Wakanda is reeling from the death of their King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the Black Panther. The last we saw in Black Panther, King T'Challa made the decision to expand their nation's reach through their advanced technologies, but now in the wake of his passing, it seems other world powers seek to take advantage of a country in mourning. Other cast members of Wakanda Forever are Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Mabel Cadena, and more.

The LEGO Marvel sets will release in October. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set to premiere on November 11. You can check out the new LEGO images, read the official Marvel Studios synopsis, and watch the trailer below:

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Find out more about what happened during Marvel Studio's Hall H panel: