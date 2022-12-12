The process of filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was always going to be a painful one for such a close-knit cast of actors and a dedicated, hardworking crew. Led by director Ryan Coogler, they were tasked with not only delivering a sequel to a cultural landmark of a film, a legitimate record-breaking box-office smash, and finding a way to continue the franchise while honoring the legacy of its fallen star, Chadwick Boseman.

Throughout the film, we see tributes to Boseman on-screen - in the form of painted murals, flashbacks, even a powerfully moving funeral sequence for his character, King T'Challa - but the most emotionally crushing happens at the end of the film. We see Shuri (Letitia Wright), having now taken on the mantle of the Black Panther, burn her funeral clothes as a means of finally accepting her brother's death and moving on. At the same time, she is introduced to Prince T'Challa (Divine Love Konadu-Sun) - her nephew - whose mother, Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) raised him away from the glare and pressures of the Wakandan throne.

As part of their ongoing Actors on Actors series, Variety has been pairing a number of film stars together to discuss their careers, their recent projects, and simply how it is to have a life dictating by standing in front of a camera and pretending to be somebody else. This has resulted in some interesting headlines - Jennifer Lawrence attracted some attention lately - but the pairing of Wright and John Boyega is one that made a lot more sense.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $767 Million at Global Box Office

The pair are close friends, having known each other since meeting at the Identity School of Acting in London over thirteen years ago. Boyega took the opportunity to quiz Wright on the importance of that post-credits scene, and what it meant both to Wright and the MCU as a whole, moving forward.

Boyega: Obviously, I watched your film. I’m a Marvel fan, so I’m going to stay for the post-credits. And it’s an important scene that gives us a clue to where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading and a big deal for you, in terms of your path as an actress. How does it feel to be part of a monumental moment? Wright: That post-credit scene for me is another extension of the ways in which we wanted to honor Chadwick — especially the role of T’Challa. In the movie that Chadwick was written into before he passed, there is a journey of a father and son. When reading it, I could sense we had to find a way to continue the legacy of what T’Challa means to the world, especially to young Black men. That scene messed me up. Boyega: How many kids did you audition? Wright: Two. Then Divine came in. His name is Divine. He had a little Chadwick Mohawk. Me and Lupita Nyong’o kept looking at each other like, “This is the kid.” That scene is beautiful because it represents what the future will be.

To see Wright's performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, head to theaters now. You can check out the trailer down below.