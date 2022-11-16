Many questions were answered by the time Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concluded. The biggest one on the huge number of moviegoers' lips, however, was simple: Who is the new Black Panther, who will replace Chadwick Boseman, and how will we get that character back? After the movie's heartwrenching opening, when Shuri (Letitia Wright) is unable to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb in order to save her terminally ill brother, T'Challa, she is able to finally crack the genetic code to recreate it - partly thanks to Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía). In doing so, she ingests the flower and finds herself as Wakanda's protector, the new Black Panther.

What makes this opening so difficult to watch is how closely it resembles reality. T'Challa, like Boseman, hasn't told anybody until the last moments because he doesn't want it to be about him. He has prepared those who need to know, and nothing further, and only asks Shuri for help at the very last moment, but she is unable to do so.

The struggle for Shuri to take on the mantle, and take over the responsibility, is mirrored in real life as Wright explained to Marvel.com. As the article reveals, the creative choice of Shuri couldn't feel rushed, or forced on the audience, according to producer Nate Moore. "Shuri just felt like the most organic storytelling choice,” he explains. “We had a performer that we knew could carry that if she agreed to do it. We didn't really explore other options that thoroughly because this just felt like the right thing to do. While I'm not sure that she ever envisioned herself donning the mantle and carrying this film, she was 100% game. I think that's a credit to her and to her spirit. To come to her and say, hey, we want to continue this franchise, and we think you're the right person to be at the center of it was a big ask. But she was game for it and has never blanched from that responsibility as a storyteller.”

Writer/director Ryan Coogler explained that, along similar lines, he felt Shuri/Wright would be the right person to carry on Boseman's legacy.

“It’s hard to say it was obvious because Chad’s passing was so unexpected, but it was a choice that made a lot of sense. As we realized what the theme was and when you talk about T’Challa passing, who would be the most affected by that? It became clear that Shuri should be the nexus of our movie. She always imagined, my brother will be the Black Panther and then when he’s too old to be a Black Panther, I’ll be too old to be a Black Panther," said Coogler. "It’s never something that was on her mind to have to do. We thought that would [make her] the most interesting character to actually do it.”

Wright discovered the future plans for her character, and the movie, a few months after Boseman's untimely death. It was a time where she was still deeply mourning the loss of a beloved friend. She admits it was tough to imagine doing the next film without him, but concluded that she was willing to carry the torch in the best way possible because Boseman would have wanted it for her.

"It was difficult to imagine the movie without him. You’ve got to keep inspiring people, you have to move forward. When Ryan gave me that call, it was tough. He slowly, gently explained to me his intention of how we can honor Chad in this film and how we can honor what was created by us as a family. But I didn’t have my brother to pass the torch to me.” “I had to process that and pray and ask him if it's okay for me to do it. Once I felt at peace, that it was the right thing, I accepted. I said to Ryan I’ll do my best. I made a commitment. I was like I’ll honor God and I’ll honor Chad with Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then it was just a process of going through this and I'm praying that we make him proud.”

