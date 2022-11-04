Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”

Arkapaw is the mastermind behind the stunning visuals of the new film directed by Ryan Coogler. Grammy winner Rihanna, co-wrote the emotional number ‘Lift me Up’ with Tems, Coogler, and composer Ludwig Göransson, who won an Academy Award for the first Black Panther. The song tugs at the heartstrings of fans and honors late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 following a devastating battle with colon cancer. The studio then decided not to recast the titular character, rather Coogler reworked the story and paid a tribute to the late King of Wakanda.

The song also marks the multi-hyphenated artist’s return to music after 6 years. Speaking about the collaboration the director revealed in a previous interview that the ‘Diamonds’ singer was his first choice as the team was looking for someone “who could embody it thematically." He further revealed that knowing Rihanna “was at a point in her life as well where she was focusing on different things — focused on business, motherhood, which is a big theme in our film." Indeed in the new movie, Coogler has brought the women of Wakanda to the forefront with Queen Ramonda now sitting on Wakanda’s throne and Shuri, Okoye, and Nakia preparing for the upcoming war against Namor and his kingdom of Talocan.

At the forefront of this fight is Winston Duke as M'Baku, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. The new feature will introduce newcomers Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams aka Ironheart and Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the Submariner.

You can check out the new clip and the movie’s synopsis below: