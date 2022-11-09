Martin Freeman returns in the role of US Government official Everett Ross in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has been speaking at length about his role within both the Black Panther universe and the MCU at large. Freeman joined the MCU in Captain America: Civil War in a brief role, before expanding it considerably as the "outsider" representing the non-Wakandan world in Black Panther as he sought to earn the trust of the African country's most influential figures.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Freeman admitted that his character was undoubtedly not within the inner circle of the Wakandan hierarchy, but that didn't mean he couldn't prove valuable to the most advanced nation on Earth. "He's the man on the outside. Because he's working for one of the most… I would say the most powerful country in the world, except for Wakanda. In this world, I guess it's along with Wakanda," said Freeman. "I guess he's a very useful ally to have in a country like America. He advocates for them, and I think that's very useful for them."

Following his original appearance in Civil War, the character has straddled shades of grey and ambiguity, to begin with, before showing more of a proper commitment to the Wakandan cause following lifesaving treatment by Shuri (Letitia Wright) to a potentially fatal wound he sustained in the line of duty during the events of Black Panther. "In those black-and-white terms, you're not sure if he's a goodie or a baddie," Freeman continued. "And he's turned out to be a useful ally for the Wakandans, and I like that but he's not touchy-feely. He's not kind of cutesy. He's pretty straight. But he'll do what he can to sort of help the people he likes and loves."

Ross' whiteness also, obviously and visually, makes him stand out as someone who is alien to the Wakndan life, but Freeman believes it isn't just his race and skin color that plays a part in his status of alignment, but the fact he represents the American government as well.

"He’s working for who some people regard as… you know, it’s the world’s only superpower, right? And any superpower doesn’t want to get its power challenged. Whether Ross was Black, white or brown, he’d be within the heart of that. His main interest is to protect his own country. Clearly, he looks different. He doesn't look like the rest of the cast of Black Panther but at the same time, I think it's as much his nationality and his position in his government setup that makes him the outsider to Wakanda, and it makes him an unexpected ally, actually. Because I think it's as much his race as his status within the world’s only superpower, regardless of what colour he is."

Wakanda Forever sees the return of Ryan Coogler as director, while Freeman joins fellow returning actors Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke as well as MCU newcomers Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, and Tenoch Huerta. The plot of Wakanda Forever revolves around the loss of King T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman), while introducing a new iteration of the King's alter ego, the Black Panther, while Wakanda wards off the threat of the underwater nemesis, Namor.

