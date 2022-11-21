The Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was easily among the most anticipated films of 2022. The first film being a box office mega success, as well as a significant moment in pop culture and cinematic history all but ensured people would turn up for the sequel. However, after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death in 2020, many fans were curious to see if the role of T’Challa would be recast, who would take over the Black Panther mantle, or if the mantle would even be passed on at all.

Fans got answers to their questions when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters on November 11 and none other than Shuri (Letitia Wright) was revealed to be the new Black Panther. Now, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the sequel with director Ryan Coogler, has revealed that though Wright is ultimately Wakanda’s new protector, other names were considered to take over the mantle including Winston Duke who plays M’Baku and Lupita Nyong’o who plays Nakia.

Cole revealed that the different names were considered in order to make the best decision for the story and ultimately, find the impactful choice of successor.

We would kick around the ideas, and try to extrapolate where the story goes and what’s the most impactful choice — what’s the best journey? And where do you go after the film in terms of those characters? M’Baku certainly was someone that got kicked around a little bit. I think you’re correct because in the comics, Shuri is Black Panther and there’s a natural organicness, I guess is the best way to say it, to her becoming Panther. But you kick the tires on all sorts of ideas. And you just want to make the best decision and do what’s best for the story.

Beyond M’Baku, Cole also revealed Nakia was also a choice, stating, “That got kicked around! Her name got kicked around for sure.”

At the end of the day, both M’Baku and Nakia would have been excellent choices to lead the franchise moving forward. Both characters are fan favorites who electrify the screen every time they appear. When viewers were first introduced to Duke’s M’Baku in Black Panther, the character was a foil to Boseman’s T’Challa who had eyes on the throne of Wakanda. By the end of the first movie, M’Baku was an ally who helped T’Challa take back the throne from Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger. Thanks to having some of the best lines in the film and Duke's magnetic screen presence, M’Baku became one of the film’s – and the MCU’s – most memorable characters. Nakia, on the other hand, was a spy and love interest for T’Challa, but also importantly, the character possessed a charming and graceful presence that was elevated by Nyong’o’s performance. It would have no doubt been interesting to see how either of the two would have taken on the responsibility of becoming Wakanda’s hero in the wake of T’Challa’s death, considering their individual histories with him.

In the end, there is no denying that Wright’s Shuri was the right choice, and audiences agree as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already made crossed the $500 Million mark at the global Box office. Having the titanic task of moving the story forward and honoring Boseman, what the movie has achieved is no small feat. Powerhouse performances from the cast including Wright, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, and Angela Bassett have made Black Panther: Wakanda Forever one of the best comic book movies in recent years.

