The latest entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has now been unleashed. In true Marvel form, the story is as much about this one film as it is about multiple future movies and shows that have either already been released or are soon coming down the pipeline. As such, we’re digging through not only all the possible spoilers one could want but also the various connections it has to this broader universe that seems to just keep growing with every passing minute. If you haven’t yet seen the film, be prepared as this piece will contain some spoilers about this story as well as those of Marvel’s past and potential future. Let’s dig in.

Ant-Man Wrote A Memoir

We begin with one that is a bit sillier though still might just be the biggest connection to what is ahead for Marvel. The next film, which will start Phase 5, is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and there was a very quick reference to what the former convict turned superhero Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has been up to these days. No, it doesn’t have to do with saving the universe or traveling through space. He has actually become a published writer. We learn this during a CNN broadcast where Anderson Cooper, playing himself, provides exposition for what is going on in this film. However, on the bottom chyron while he is talking, we see a passing reference to how Lang is coming out with a memoir. While we don’t know the contents of it, we can imagine it is part of how he is turning over a new leaf and becoming somewhat popular in the public eye as was seen in the initial trailer for the film. It is in keeping with what celebrities all seem to do as a memoir, which you totally wrote all by yourself and was not assisted in any way by a ghostwriter. It's a surefire way to insert yourself into popular culture.

Ironheart Is Coming

Moving to the world of television, a more central component to this film was the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) AKA Ironheart who unknowingly invents a technology that sets in motion the conflict between Wakanda and the newly introduced undersea kingdom Talokan. Before all this, she was just a brilliant MIT student who was doing assignments for other students on the side to make some extra money while building her own inventions in a garage. For those unaware, she is going to be the focus of her own television series which is set to premiere sometime next year. She is considered to be the successor to Iron Man due to both her similar suits and her smarts that have allowed her to build them in the first place. In this film, after she is found by Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira), she will eventually join with Wakanda by building one of said suits and tapping into their advanced technology. While she is integral to their success, once this all wraps up we know that she is set to return to her hometown of Chicago for her own adventures and challenges. However, she’ll be bringing with her a reconstructed car that Shuri gave her as a parting gift after it was destroyed earlier.

New Asgard Treaty

For this one, we return back to the chyron of the CNN broadcasts, where we get some quick information about the film that just preceded it. Specifically, this story takes place around the same time as the events of the recent Thor: Love and Thunder in the massive MCU timeline. It was in the broadcast that we were informed more about the people of Thor’s now-destroyed planet who had settled on Earth and created what they called New Asgard. As we see Cooper again providing some exposition, the chyron below him tells us that there has been a treaty that has just been signed. What the terms of this agreement are and what significance they could hold on the story is unclear as it is just a few words that pass rather quickly. However, it does indicate that things seem to be going relatively okay for the intergalactic refugees in their new home as this signing demonstrates that lines of communication are open, and they are practicing some form of diplomacy.

Killmonger Returns to Talk Zemo

Right before the final confrontation of the film, Shuri is seeking to visit her ancestors in the spirit realm for guidance about what she should do. However, instead of seeing her mother or anyone else, she finds that it is Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) who is waiting for her. The central antagonist of the original Black Panther film, his conversation with Shuri hints at how she may be going down his path more than she would care to admit. Beyond just his appearance, he also references a significant event from the past films that he says demonstrates how her departed brother was weak. He points out how he spared Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) way back in Captain America: Civil War. This reference is his way of both insulting her brother and doing everything he can to push Shuri into being more like him in how she chooses to rule.

The Midnight Angels Join The Fight

Last, but definitely not least, we got our first glimpse of the Midnight Angels in action as they tried to turn the tide in the final fight. Specifically, these comic heroes were given brand new blue armor that then was piloted by Okoye and the underutilized Aneka (Michaela Coel). In a similar sense, their appearance fully suited up was fleeting and, to some who had hoped for more from their introduction, didn’t make the most of their potential. However, there may be another chance for them to hopefully get more flushed out and explored in future stories that bring them back for more. Anything that gives Coel more screen time will be a good step in the right direction.

