Following months of secrecy, Michael B. Jordan has finally allowed himself to open up on his stunning return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after his shocking cameo appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In Wakanda Forever, Shuri (Letitia Wright) encounters the spirit of Jordan's Erik Killmonger within the Ancestral Plane following the ingestion of the Talokan-assisted heart-shaped herb, designed to empower her with the abilities of the Black Panther. Instead of encouraging her to take a calmer path, Killmonger urges Shuri to follow in his footsteps and attempt vengeance against Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) following his murder of her beloved mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). However, when it comes to the climax, Shuri is able to overcome her thirst for bloodlust and manages to negotiate a truce with Namor and the people of Talokan, allowing Namor to save face after a decisive defeat handed to him by the new Black Panther.

"I had to lie to my family over here," Jordan admitted in a new interview with Extra TV. "I had to lie to everybody out here… I had to just keep it under wraps… When you're dealing with Marvel and stuff like that, you know the routine. So you just gotta, you know, deny, deny, deny, deny, deny until the end of it, yeah." In a separate interview, Jordan also added: "See what Marvel had me doing? Having to lie to my whole family, it's crazy!"

In the original Black Panther, Killmonger — a cousin to King T'Challa — challenges him to a duel; he seemingly won it and took the throne of Wakanda before deciding to turn the glare of their military on the rest of the world, with the intent to empower Black people around the world by any means necessary. T'Challa returns to Wakanda to argue that democracy and diplomacy is the better way, and ends up killing Killmonger, reconciling with him in his final moments.

The appearance of Killmonger in the film was a huge surprise to audiences, particularly given the character's fate at the conclusion of the previous movie. Jordan's involvement had been rumored following the death of Chadwick Boseman with some fans keen to see Marvel find a way to bring the character back and take over the mantle of the Black Panther in a redemption arc. However, the use of the character to further the emotional arc of Shuri and further push her to taking over the role herself was arguably more effective.

Jordan will next be seen in Creed III, which he also directs, starring alongside Jonathan Majors in the latest film in the Creed franchise, opening March 3, 2023. You can check out the trailer for Creed III below.