Michael B. Jordan made a lasting impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Erik Killmonger in 2018’s Black Panther, delivering one of the franchise’s most compelling villains, and alhough the character met his end in that film, he made a surprise return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when Shuri (Letitia Wright) encountered him in the Ancestral Plane. His appearance played a crucial role in shaping Shuri’s journey, and played a huge part in influencing the way the story ended.

In a recent interview with GQ, Jordan opened up about his unexpected return and revealed that Ryan Coogler never actually gave him the full script for the sequel. However, for the Creed III director and star, it was never about the story, it was about honouring Chadwick Boseman.

"Coming back to do [Black] Panther 2 after the tragedy of losing Chadwick [Boseman] was an extremely tough one," Jordan explained. "I was in pre-production for Creed 3, so I was right getting ready to go direct. At the time, I didn't even read the whole script, so I didn't know what the whole movie was about."

Jordan recalled how Coogler kept everything tightly under wraps—even from him.

"[Ryan] Coog[ler], yeah, he's your own brother. He ain't even let me read the script, you know? It was crazy. Nah, but he kept that pretty, pretty close to the vest for a lot of different reasons. So I was just as excited as everybody else. To watch the movie at the end, to kind of see what he did with the whole thing, to be perfectly honest."

Michael B. Jordan Thinks Marvel Will Bounce Back

Beyond Black Panther, Jordan has kept an eye on Marvel’s recent challenges, particularly with Blade struggling to get off the ground.

"Launching any franchise, it’s tough," he acknowledged. "I hope it gets together. I want to see a Blade movie, you know what I’m saying? The Blade franchise was everything."

When asked about Marvel’s recent struggles to satisfy both fans and critics, Jordan remained optimistic.

"[Marvel’s] doing great. They’ll get it back."

For now, Jordan has moved on to other major projects, including Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Sinners, but his legacy in the MCU remains strong, and who knows, maybe there's room for Killmonger when it comes to Avengers: Secret Wars? There's certainly room for everybody else. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.