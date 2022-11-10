Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has now arrived. More reflective than any other entry in the series has been thus far, Ryan Coogler’s latest is at its best when serving as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020 from cancer he had been battling out of the public eye while continuing to act. He left a legacy that the film grapples with in ways that can often be profound and moving which helps to carry the story all the way past its credits to a scene that hits like an emotional train.

Before we get to this mid-credits scene, the first thing to know is that there isn’t an end-credit scene this time. As producer Nate Moore explained in an interview, “the subject matter of the film was such that it didn't feel appropriate to have, then, a stinger. Much like [‘Avengers:] Endgame’ felt like an emotional experience that you also didn't need a stinger at the end of this. This felt like we just wanted to tell the story as it was conceived without an added bonus.” Indeed, following the more emotionally resonant conclusion, it would have been bizarre to see Antman pop in for some wisecracks about getting lost on the way to the Quantum Realm while gobbling down Baskin-Robbins or whatever else they had in mind. For all those who may still have skepticism that this is just a misdirect and there is actually one Moore is secretly hiding, we can confirm that there very much isn’t. However, there is a mid-credits scene that is built around the emotional journey of Shuri (Letitia Wright) and a monumental discovery about her brother that had been kept completely secret from her for years.

The Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Reveals a Brand New Addition to the Family

After sparing Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and bringing a tentative peace, Shuri leaves Wakanda behind to spend time at a secluded beach in Haiti privately grieving. It is there where she burns her white funeral attire, something her now departed mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) had told her that she must do in order to end the process of mourning. Shuri then takes part in a moment of silent reflection on the loss of her brother who meant so much to her. With tears running down her face, she lets the immense pain that has haunted her the entire film out. The credits then begin to roll as we observe the fire consuming her clothes with Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" playing underneath. The moment serves as part of a final tribute to Boseman that had begun in the film’s opening and has now come full circle with his character’s sister ready to begin truly healing along with the audience themselves. It is then that we see Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) come to join Shuri on the beach. Only she doesn’t come alone. Instead, she brings with her a young boy named Toussaint that we have never seen before.

As Shuri begins talking with the precocious kid, it is hard not to shake the feeling that his sharp humor and wit feels familiar. There is just a natural connection that has already been struck, and we begin to feel that there may be something deeper that bonds them. Sure enough, Nakia then explains to Shuri that this is her child and that T’Challa is his father, noting that his true name is not Toussaint, but T'Challa as well. All of a sudden, it brings into clarity why she left Wakanda all those years ago and what she has been doing since. The confusion felt at her not returning for the funeral of T’Challa makes sense when we understand how she had raise their child by herself. It required the utmost secrecy and discretion as his existence could potentially embroil him in so much that he is not yet ready for.

There was a moment earlier in the film where Shuri was almost tipped off by this information, but a fight had broken out before she could be told. As she now learns, one of the first questions that she has is whether her own mother knew that she had a grandson before she died. It is both a question of curiosity and of pain as she clearly fears that Ramonda could have died without knowing about this new member of the family. Nakia informs her that she did indeed know, putting her fears at ease. It serves as a scene that brings to a close Shuri’s mourning about death with the introduction of a new life to this story. It makes for a poetic finale that emphasizes Ramonda's words about the value of healing. While no one will ever be able to replace the brother that was there for her through everything, she can convey the same love now to his son that he conveyed to her. It is a tragic though fittingly heartfelt new beginning.

Of course, there are plenty of broader questions about what this could mean for future stories in this universe. While Shuri was here alone, we got a glimpse of a scene where M'Baku (Winston Duke) takes the throne as his own. The fact that T’Challa has a son certainly has the potential to complicate that question of succession. One would hope that he would be welcomed back with open arms, but that may also mean taking on a whole lot of responsibility. Even more than that, while there has been an understandable hesitance to have a new Black Panther that takes over after Boseman, it certainly seems as though his character’s son could be the one to take on the mantle and follow in the footsteps of his father. He will have a lot of growing up to do, in more ways than one, but it is clear that this is a choice that he will have to face sooner than he may realize. For now, the three characters are content to just sit on the beach, a world away from Wakanda and all the current plans to find a new leader that is this child's birthright. That future is something that will have to wait.

