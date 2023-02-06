Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally hit Disney+ at the beginning of this month, and it's already making a splash on the streaming service. As of February 6, the Marvel feature is the most-watched Marvel premiere on Disney+. The position is based on hours watched within its first five days on the streamer.

The Black Panther sequel picks up in the aftermath of King T'Challa's (the late Chadwick Boseman) death. As Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) grapple with their grief, they must also protect Wakanda from a new threat: Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and his underwater kingdom of Talokan. So, Shuri and the queen join forces with Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), tech genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), and FBI agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to protect the nation and move it towards a new future.

Along with the feature itself, fans have plenty of behind-the-scenes content to look forward to. Beginning on February 8, fans can learn about the making of the movie through BTS footage and interviews in Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On February 22, gain a deeper look at the music of Wakanda Forever in Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever. Fans can also listen to the official podcast for the movie, written and hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Wakanda Forever was written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, and directed by Coogler. Additional cast includes Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli, among others. The movie was recently nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Supporting Actress (Bassett), Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Original Song ("Lift Me Up" by Rihanna), and Best Original Score.

The Future of Black Panther

Wakanda Forever officially closed out Phase 4 of the MCU but the Wakandans' future doesn't necessarily end there. While no official confirmation has been released by Marvel Studios, a third Black Panther and potential spin-off have already been teased. When speaking with Variety, Wright teased that a third movie is in the works, though it will be quite some time before fans see it. Similarly, Gurira hinted at an Okoye spin-off, saying that she was allowed to "gently allude" to it happening. For now, though, the closest fans will get in the near future is the upcoming Ironheart series focused on Riri, who was introduced in Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming now on Disney+.