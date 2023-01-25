As fun as it is to see a character's evolution on screen, it's even more fun to see their evolution through concept art, and how they were imagined to be. Fans get to see one evolution of the character Namor, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in never-before-seen concept art from artist and Marvel animator Joshua James.

The unused concept art evoked the look of the 1970s Namor as seen in John Romita Sr.'s comic issue Sub-Mariner #67, and features Namor in his signature golden gauntlets and black and blue suit, holding his golden staff and standing regally. While director Ryan Coogler decided against this look and went with James' Mayan-inspired Namor look instead, it is interesting to see how the Talokan ruler was initially imagined to look like.

Namor is played by actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía, and he was less than enthusiastic about the Speedo-like shorts he had to don for the film. This reaction carried over during the production of Wakanda Forever, where Huerta called the Speedo his "shame shorts," referencing the walk of shame he had to take to and from his on-set trailer. Costume reactions aside, Huerta stepped completely into the role of the character, no matter what costume he's wearing — whether it's the Speedo, the Mayan-inspired costume, or the warrior look designed by Anthony Francisco.

Namor, the Sub-Mariner, is one of Marvel Comics' oldest characters and has been depicted as hero, villain, and antihero throughout his comic history, but made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Wakanda Forever. In the movie, audiences have to decide whether Namor is the hero or the villain, and they are invited to both sympathize with him in wanting to keep his underwater kingdom safe, yet not like his decisions or methods, such as wanting to kidnap and murder Riri Williams and senselessly drowning Queen Ramonda.

The complexity of Namor has drawn comparisons to the complexity of Killmonger in Black Panther; in a review of Wakanda Forever by Collider's own Ross Bonaime, he praised Huerta's performance as a character "who is similarly just trying to do what is best for his country," and Coogler for making audience sympathizing with Namor's viewpoint, "even if the extremism within that argument makes his choices innately questionable."

