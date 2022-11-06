Namor is coming for Wakanda! A new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser shared by Marvel Studios highlights the chaos that the Submariner is causing in the afro-futurist Kingdom. Hinting at his mutant origins Okoye points out that he has “superhuman strength” while M’Baku takes a dig at him saying, “we should find the fish-man and kill him.” Talocan is bringing the fight to Wakanda, which sees the destruction of its land with huge waves. The clip gives us a good look at the acrobatic skills of the new protector of Wakanda as well as the magnificent underwater world of Talocan.

Namor is one of the oldest Marvel characters and the first mutant in Marvel Comics' publishing history. Traditionally an anti-hero he has been part of various superhero teams such as the Illuminatis, Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, among others. He’s portrayed as an Atlantean, human sea captain, and the prince of the mythical undersea kingdom. However, in the MCU he’s shown to be the ruler of Talocan, while his mutant origins have been kept intact, he’s portrayed as Kukulkan, also spelled K'uk'ulkan, based on Mesoamerican serpent deity that was worshiped by the Yucatec-Mayan people. Actor Tenoch Huerta has expressed personal joy and pride in bringing the character to life as the movie celebrates another culture. Given his history, now that he is in the MCU Namor will likely part of various announced features such as Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars as well as the future mutant movies.

In the upcoming feature, Wakanda is mourning the loss of its King, while also gearing up to face new enemies. After T’Challa opened Wakanda to the world, Namor’s Talocan empire is now feeling the ripple effects of it which has become a point of conflict between the two kingdoms. While Namor is one problem, the kingdom also faces trouble with the outside world, which upon finding Wakanda vulnerable after the passing away of its King, is coming for Vibranium. In initial reactions following its world premiere critics are calling it "cathartic, epic, and a beautiful tribute."

The upcoming feature casts Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda. The feature also introduces Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams /Ironheart and Michaela Coel as Aneka. Ryan Coogler returns to direct and co-write with Joe Robert Cole.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11. You can check out the new clip below: