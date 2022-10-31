One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest traditions is keeping audiences inside movie theaters until the very last second of the end credits. This happens, of course, because fans hope they’ll get a hint of what’s coming to the next superhero entries. The short scenes can introduce new and important characters like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did earlier this year, or just make a joke at the audience’s expense like in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wraps up Phase Four of the MCU, it would be natural for the highly anticipated sequel to tease the next phase during its end credits, but that won’t happen.

In an interview with Collider, the movie’s producer Nate Moore told our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that there was never a plan to include a post-credits scene for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, even though rumors about a Dr. Doom end credit scene claimed the opposite. Moore also added that there is a very specific reason why:

“I've heard those rumors, too. No, I think the subject matter of the film was such that it didn't feel appropriate to have, then, a stinger. Much like [‘Avengers:] Endgame’ felt like an emotional experience that you also didn't need a stinger at the end of this. This felt like we just wanted to tell the story as it was conceived without an added bonus. So, unfortunately there isn't an end credits [scene].”

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Kevin Feige on Significance of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' for Phases 5 and 6

Moore is referring, of course, to the fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the title character in four MCU movies before he died of colon cancer in 2020. As the movie will be a cathartic experience for a huge part of the audience, the end credits will serve the purpose that they normally do for most movies: Slowly easing the audience back into real life as they reflect on the experience they just had inside the movie theater.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Won't Be Hurt By Not Having an End Credits Scene

The end of Phases in the Marvel Universe always served to tease upcoming threats, except in Avengers: Endgame, which symbolized the end of a larger cycle. After a Phase Four that fans agree lacked focus, a mid or end credits scene could lift spirits for what’s to come, but Marvel decided that this can wait. It makes sense, especially after early reviews have already confirmed how emotional Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is.

At the same time, it’s pretty safe to say that the future of the MCU will get teased enough within the 2 hours and 40 minutes runtime of the upcoming movie. Just from what we know so far based on trailers and interviews, the movie will introduce a new Black Panther and the new superhero Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), who will later star in her own show.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. You can watch the latest trailer below: