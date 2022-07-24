Marvel is not one to keep fans of its Cinematic Universe in the dark for too long. However, the studio has stayed surprisingly mum when it comes to the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Aside from the occasional casting news and the reveal that Dominique Thorne would be making her debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in the movie, we don’t know much about the story and even our general assumption that tech genius Shuri (Letitia Wright) will lead the story has no official confirmation.

That said, it seems that Marvel is finally willing to break its silence with their Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Considering that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a few months away from the premiere, it’s high time that we get hyped up for it now that Thor: Love and Thunder is in the rearview window. Along with the trailer, Marvel also unveiled the first poster for the movie, which underscores the legacy of Chadwick Boseman's time as the Black Panther.

Even though the sequel was announced shortly after Black Panther crossed the $1 billion-gross mark in theaters in 2018, production has dealt with a series of events that changed, delayed, or just plain stopped production. The biggest one was, of course, the death of the franchise protagonist Chadwick Boseman in 2020, which probably made the story go in a different direction. Then, production was halted due to COVID restrictions and then once again because Letitia Wright suffered injuries on set.

Aside from Wright, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also see the return of Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Angela Bassett as Queen Mother Ramonda. New cast members include Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) and Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) in undisclosed roles. Ryan Coogler resumes his directing duties, and co-writes the script with Joe Robert Cole (Amber Lake) – the duo worked together on Black Panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. You can check out the poster and trailer below:

