Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).

After the untimely demise of Chadwick Boseman who played King T’Challa a.k.a the Black Panther, the studio decided to not recast the character in honor of his legacy. Coogler reworked the Wakanda Forever story with Joe Robert Cole which now sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning the loss of its king and forging its way ahead in a new world, tackling new enemies. The previously released trailers have established the theme along with giving us a glimpse of a new protector of Wakanda.

We know Shuri to be T’Challa’s technology-savvy sister who also happens to have genius that rivals Tony Stark and Bruce Banner’s. In comic, she also held the mantle of the Black Panther though MCU has never followed the exact comic storylines so it could be a new character altogether who takes the mantle in the upcoming feature. Cole’s Aneka is a new character in the MCU, by far we’ve seen her in the trailers as a formidable warrior. In the comics, Aneka was the combat instructor for the Dora Milaje and T’Challa’s bodyguard. The movie will also introduce us to Dominique Thorne’s RiRi Williams aka the IronHeart, an MIT student who builds an iron armor that rivals Iron Man’s suits.

Image via Marvel Studios

Wakanda Forever will tell the tale of a nation in mourning that’s ready to take on forces that are trying to ravage the kingdom. The movie will also bring MCU’s first mutant to the big screen with Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the Submariner, whose kingdom of Talocan is suffering due to Wakanda’s decision to open up for the rest of the world.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 4. Meanwhile, check out the new poster and synopsis below: