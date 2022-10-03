Anticipation and excitement are in the air as the days inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As tickets go up for sale Marvel Studios has released a new poster for the upcoming flick which features our Wakandan heroes, Shuri, Nakia, Okoye, M’baku, and Queen Ramonda along with Dora Milaje battle ready to face off against their nemesis Namor along with his Talocan force.

By the looks of it, Namor is being set up as a worthy villain of the afro-futurist kingdom. It was previously revealed by actor Tenoch Huerta that Namor indeed is a mutant in the MCU and hence will prove a formidable enemy for Wakanda after the passing away of its beloved King T’Challa. Seemingly, the former king’s decision to open up the kingdom for the rest of the world puts Namor-ruled Talocan in jeopardy and would be the main point of conflict between the two kingdoms. However, Wakanda will not only face the opposing kingdom but also will have to protect its most precious metal, Vibranium from getting in the wrong hands. How it all will unfold will be seen in the time to come.

The new movie will delve deep into Wakanda’s history, and the previous trailers have established that the kingdom is mourning the loss of its King as well as gearing up to face new challenges. After the untimely demise of Chadwick Boseman, the studio decided not to recast the character of King T’Challa aka the Black Panther, so fans are eagerly waiting to see how director Ryan Coogler, who returns to direct after showcasing the Afro-American culture brilliantly in 2019’s Black Panther, manages to take the story forward. Also returning are Lupita Nyong’o as war dog Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. Along with Huerta’s Namor the movie will also introduce Dominique Thorne as RiRi Williams aka Iron Heart, the new MCU genius who creates an iron suit that rivals that of Iron Man.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere on November 11. You can pre-order the tickets here and check out the new poster and synopsis below.