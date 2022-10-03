Hot off of the release of the brand-new action-packed trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new poster for the film has been revealed, which features its star-studded cast while advertising for fans to experience the upcoming movie from Marvel Studios in Real D 3D.

The poster features the return of the beloved characters from the first film with Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, at the center. Alongside Shuri, the poster also features Okoye (Danai Gurira), Ayo (Florence Kasumba), Queen Ramonda​​​​​​​ (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), and M'Baku (Winston Duke) against a backdrop of the city of Wakanda. However, the most significant character displayed in the poster is Namor, who will be played by Tenoch Huerta. The character, who will be deviating from his Atlantean origins in the comics, can be seen wearing a highly-detailed headpiece as he stands above all the characters, signifying his threat to them.

Alongside featuring a star-studded cast of new and returning characters, the poster also features beautiful eye-catching colors with bright orange and different shades of blues contrasting nicely with the purple clothing worn by the characters. The Real D 3D exclusive poster does an excellent job at reminding audiences of their favorite characters from the first film while also offering its own striking imagery to hype up the release of its upcoming sequel. Whether the film is worth seeing in the 3D format remains to be seen, but with tickets now on sale, fans won't have to wait too long to return to Wakanda when the film releases next month.

With the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, who previously played the titular character, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever aims to honor the legacy of his groundbreaking performance. If the newest trailer for the film is any indication of what could be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most emotionally poignant films since Avengers: Endgame while also offering plenty of the action-packed spectacle that fans of the MCU have come to love.

Following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which ends off Marvel Studios' film slate for this year, other upcoming Marvel films include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Blade. Alongside the MCU's cinematic slate, fans can also look out for this year's Werewolf by Night, a Halloween special that releases on Disney+ on October 7, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which debuts on the streaming service sometime later this year.

With tickets now on sale, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases exclusively in theaters on November 11. Check out the new poster and the official trailer for the upcoming film below:

