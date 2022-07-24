As expected the Marvel Studios panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con brought fans huge news regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but more specifically, the darling of the night was the sequel to 2018's Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler. With the film's release coming up fast, premiering on November 11, the attendees in Hall H got an exclusive first look at the brand-new official trailer for the sequel, which is an incredibly raw two minutes that show the aftermath of the loss of their king, T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. The trailer is set to the track titled "Wakanda Forever Prologue," and Marvel Studios just announced that the new music will be available on July 25.

The song that plays in the background of the trailer is an emotional rendition of Bob Marley's 1974 piece "No Woman, No Cry," covered by Nigerian artist Tems. As the trailer's scenes move from the devastation of King T'Challa's death to the reclamation of power, the song becomes a remix, featuring songwriter, producer and rapper Kendrick Lamar. The lyrics are mournful, but call on hope, saying, "No woman, no cry," as Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) are seen grieving. It goes on to say, "In this great future you can't forget your past, so dry your tears as I say: everything's gonna be alright now." Tems continues to sing those words, "everything's gonna be alright," as the music swells and a soundbite from Lamar's single "Alright" begins to overlap with the vocals.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Poster Pays Respect to Its Fallen King

"Alright" is a track off of Lamar's 2015 Grammy-winning album To Pimp A Butterfly, and rings as an anthem of hope and strength in solidarity. Mixed into "Prologue" it starts as a mantra and becomes a statement. The inclusion of Lamar on the track could indicate that the singer may be returning to produce Wakanda Forever's soundtrack after his work on the Black Panther: The Album soundtrack. The album was produced by Lamar, who also performed on it, and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. After it's release, the soundtrack topped the Billboard 200, featuring a number of artists including Babes Wodumo, Saudi, Future, Travis Scott, Jorja Smith, SZA and The Weeknd. A parallel of the film, each song told a story and held different perspectives, providing a duality like that of the two rivaling Black Panthers, King T'Challa and Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

The singer for the film's rendition of "No Woman, No Cry" is the Nigerian songwriter, singer and producer known professionally as Tems (Temilade Openiyi). Most recently this young mogul featured on WizKid's "Made in Lagos," and then on Drake's "Fountains," before releasing her own original EP "If Orange Was a Place" and snagging a record label deal with Sony’s RCA and Since ‘93. With her own hands in production, it would be fitting for Tems to take the reins on Wakanda Forever, as the women of Wakanda will do in the wake of T'Challa's passing.

Joining Nyong'o, Wright and Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross and Florence Kasumba as Ayo.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere on November 11. As of right now there is no word on who else will be featured on the soundtrack, nor who will be producing. "Wakanda Forever Prologue" will be released on July 25. You can preorder the track here, and check out the official SDCC Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer below: