Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to debut with a mammoth $365 million opening weekend, and its cause is set to be boosted by the news that the movie has been designated as Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, at 85% on the Tomatometer with 152 reviews.

The film revolves around the leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda fighting and uniting to protect their nation from invading forces, following the crushing impact of the death of their beloved King T'Challa, who served as the country's protector in the form of the Black Panther. While these events occur, a new threat to Wakanda emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Tālocān, which is ruled by the imposing figure of Namor.

The website's official Critics Consensus stated that the film provides "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward" and that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU." Collider's official review for the film labels it as one of the MCU's best Phase 4 films, with Ross Bonaime stating that it "handles the doubt" of the franchise's future without its star Chadwick Boseman with "grace and love, a beautiful testament to what has been lost, and a reminder that death isn’t the end of a person’s legacy". Critics have lauded the performances of Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta, with the former being tipped for Academy Awards contention, while Huerta's Namor has been labeled a "highlight" and "an imaginative adaptation" who "speaks the truth with convincing venom".

Image via Marvel Studios

While hailed by critics, the score does only place the film at joint #15 on the MCU rankings. However, being certified as fresh, no matter the score, is always helpful to a film's appeal with audiences. Following a film that is also considered to be a cultural landmark presents its own challenges. Its predecessor, Black Panther, retains the number one spot, having been Certified Fresh with a 96% score from critics, and indeed was rewarded for its fine reaction by receiving seven Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, and winning three: Best Original Score, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. The film is also the third-highest reviewed of Marvel's Phase 4 thus far, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home (93%) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (91%).

Directed by the returning Ryan Coogler, the film also sees the return of Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Winston Duke as well as MCU newcomers Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, and Huerta. Coel plays the role of Aneka, a member of the Dora Milaje warriors, while Thorne takes on the role of RiRi Williams, soon to be seen in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart. Huerta, meanwhile, has gained significant praise for his performance as Namor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.