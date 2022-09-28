Marvel fans have been eating pretty well in 2022 with films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and shows like Ms. Marvel. However, while we’re heading towards the end of the year, there’s still a lot of exciting Marvel content to look forward to. The prime example is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There have been a lot of questions surrounding this superhero sequel, but now we at least know how long the film will be. According to AMC Theatres, Wakanda Forever will clock in at an epic 2 hours and 41 minutes including credits.

This means the sequel will be the second longest MCU film to date just behind Avengers: Endgame which came in at a massive 3 hours and 1 minute. When you compare it to the first Black Panther, Wakanda Forever is 27 minutes longer than its predecessor which came in at 2 hours and 14 minutes. Finally, in terms of 2022 offerings, Wakanda Forever will be one of the longest films of the year. Elvis, One of the biggest box office hits this year, had a runtime of 2 hours and 39 minutes while the new Netflix Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde is 2 hours and 46 minutes.

So what should be implied by this length? That this sequel may have an epic scale that matches some of the biggest films in this long-running franchise. We shouldn’t be surprised by this runtime either as the first teaser trailer showcased many of the weighty storylines that are in store for the people of Wakanda. This film not only has the difficult task of choosing a new Black Panther in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, it’s also introducing two major players into the MCU. Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). All three of those storylines could support their own film. We’ve seen Marvel films in the past with many competing storylines that weren’t given enough time to breathe. That was a major problem with the last MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder. However, thankfully Wakanda Forever doesn’t have any under two-hour mandate holding it back.

Although a long runtime is never a guaranteed sign of high quality, if there was a film that warranted that kind of length it would be Wakanda Forever. This film is meant to be a heartfelt love letter to Boseman. His brilliant performance as Black Panther was legendary and meant so much to so many people. Marvel only gets one chance to honor that and the last thing the studio wants is this emotional film feeling rushed.

If you’re a die-hard Marvel fan this news should be exciting, but if you’re an average moviegoer you may need to plan some bathroom breaks. However, there’s still plenty of time to prepare your bladder as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11. While we anxiously wait to see who the next Black Panther will be, you can watch the previously released teaser trailer and read the plot synopsis for the film down below.