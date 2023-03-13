You'll finally be able to add the sounds of Wakanda to your Vinyl collection, as Mondo has announced that they'll release the original score of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a limited 2XLP soundtrack pressing later this year. Written by Ludwig Göransson, the pieces set the tone for Ryan Coogler's sequel, after the composer and the filmmaker collaborated together for the music of the first movie. Whether you're dealing with the theme for Wakanda, Namor or the Black Panther, it is clear that Göransson understands and loves the characters from the most powerful nation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, the nation of Wakanda deals with the death of King T'Challa, who had to be removed from the movie after Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020. Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) not only has to go through a grieving process after losing her brother, but she must also take up the Black Panther mantle when her home is threatened by the nation of Talokan and their fierce leader, Namor (Tenoch Huerta). The princess must rely on her mother (Angela Basset) and every ally her late brother had in order to find the strength to face her deepest fears.

Namor was not an adversary meant to be taken lightly, as the ruler of the underwater nation counted with an immense amount of strength, flight, and the ability to telepathically communicate with any sea creature he encountered. After Aquaman became a hit while exploring the world of Atlantis, it was clear that Coogler and his team could not base Namor in the mythical city due to potential backlash. The creative solution they found was making the Sub-Mariner inspired by the Maya and Aztec cultures, who ruled the territory that is currently Mexico thousands of years ago.

The Mind Behind the Music

In an interview with Collider's own Steven Weintraub during the promotional tour of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Göransson spoke about the hard work that is involved in the process of creating an original score, and how much time he has collaborated with Coogler for:

"I was literally listening to the final mixes of the score yesterday. So yeah, and that's also what's so special. I'm very lucky to have these collaborations that I have with the incredible directors and artists. Ryan and I have been working together for almost 13, 14 years now. Which means that he gets me involved very early in the process on the script level. He sends me the first version of the script. So, that means I have a lot more time. I can start experimenting at a very early stage and send him ideas while he's shooting."

Mondo has not yet announced when the Vinyl version of the original score for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released. In the meantime, you can check out the full interview with Ludwig Göransson below: