For those of us who never fully left behind the beautiful, sweeping artistry of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there will soon be a new way to keep the magic alive. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the beautiful cover art that will adorn the film's score, composed by the award-winning Ludwig Göransson, when it heads to vinyl courtesy of Mondo. Featuring two jewel toned records, and cover art by Mateus Manhanini, the album is a must for any music lover longing to experience the sounds of Wakanda and Talokan in a whole new way. Pre-orders for the two-disc set will begin on April 26, with the album arriving in stores this summer.

While it was first announced that Mondo would be releasing the soundtrack to vinyl back in March, little was known about what the two-disc set would entail. Now we can safely say it was worth the wait, with breathtaking artwork depicting Shuri (Letitia Wright) in her Black Panther suit, alongside Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and M'Baku (Winston Duke) on the front.

The back cover is devoted to the film's primary antagonist — though arguably not the villain — Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who rules the underwater kingdom of Talokan. Throughout the film he acts as a counterpoint to Shuri as she steps reluctantly into the role of leader and protector of Wakanda, and the two are separately faced with the threat of the wider world getting their hands on vibranium.

Image via Marvel Studios

Honoring the Old and New Black Panther

One of the major themes of the hugely-popular Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the way that love and grief can mix so flawlessly in a person, and inform who they are and how they act, and that same theme is carried over in the music. From the power of the musical theme representing Shuri, to the beloved "T'Challa" theme, the soundtrack pays tribute to both the old and the new Black Panther. The score also features some of the stand-out vocal tracks from the film, including the romantic and haunting "Con La Brisa," making it the perfect way to take in all the iconic tracks from the film.

The vinyl recording of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever score will be available to preorder on April 26, and arrives in stores this summer. Take a closer look at the album artwork, and check out our interview with Göransson and the full tracklist below:

Tracklist:

DISC 1

Side A

01. Nyana Wam Featuring Baaba Maal and Massamba Diop

02. We Know What You Whisper Featuring Busiswa

03. Sirens Featuring Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia Lirika

04. Welcome Home Featuring Baaba Maal

05. Lift Me Up (Score Version) Featuring Joselyn Coogler

06. He Wasn't ThereFeaturing Jorja Smith

07. Namor

Side B

01. They Want It, But No (Film Version) Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

02. Árboles Bajo El Mar (Film Version) Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia Lirika

03. Lost to the Depths

04. Con La Brisa (Film Version) Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

05. Yucatán

06. Let Us Burn It Together

07. This Will Mean War Featuring Magatte Sow

DISC 2

Side A

01. Namor’s Throne

02. Imperius Rex

03. Mama Featuring Jorja Smith

04. Who Did You See?

05. Wakanda Forever

06. Blood for Blood

Side B

01. Yibambe!

02. Sink the Ship

03. It Could Have Been Different

04. Vengeance Has Consumed Us

05. Alliance

06. T’Challa