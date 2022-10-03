There's only just over a month left to wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the floodgates have opened on the promotional material for the film. Following the release of the trailer today, ScreenX has revealed a new poster showing off the cast with a specific emphasis on Letitia Wright as Shuri. It also beckons audiences to Regal theaters in order to enjoy the film in ScreenX's massive, immersive experience.

The poster reinforces that this is a film with Shuri at its heart. She towers over the rest of the cast, accepting the mantle of Wakanda's protector after the death of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and standing tall with her allies at her side. They're not alone, however. Although the Wakandans dwarf his silhouette, Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) lurks in the waters beneath, threatening the surface world. He's entirely kept in secrecy as he lies in wait, looming beneath Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) in the poster. It mimics his arrival in the latest trailer and adds an air of mystery and tension to the poster.

Beyond showing off its main characters in another colorful, stunning manner, the poster invites viewers to "See more in ScreenX." Wakanda Forever is really shaping up to be a film that needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible, whether that be Regal's premium option or IMAX. The latest trailer showed off plenty of shots made for the big screen, from Namor's waves crashing over the surface world to action shots of Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) and so much more. The return to Wakanda will see a desperate battle to ensure a lasting peace within the nation and ScreenX's immersive panoramic display will put audiences right within the heart of Wakanda and in the heart of the battle.

Wakanda Forever includes plenty of returning cast from its previous outing including Wright and Bassett alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, and Martin Freeman. Newcomers included Huerta and Thorne along with Michaela Coel whose role is currently unknown. Director Ryan Coogler will also return after helming the first Black Panther, with hopes of recapturing the magic of that film. With a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes, there's a lot to be covered in the return to Wakanda from the introduction of Ironheart and Namor to the mourning of T'Challa (and Boseman, for that matter) and passing of the torch to a new Black Panther. Thanks to Riri's arrival, the film will lead into Coogler's next directorial effort - Marvel's Ironheart series - as well.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11. Check out the new poster from Screen X below.

Here's the new trailer for the film: