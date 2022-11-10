It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.

Although the stars have counted various moments among the emotional challenges for the film, there was one moment in particular that stuck with Lupita Nyong'o, who played Boseman's love interest in the first film, Nakia. She told how she was brought to tears when director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler revealed the concept for the sequel film. "So he walked me through it and I remember I wept," Nyong'o told The Hollywood Reporter. "I wept uncontrollably actually, 'cause I was relieved. I was relieved to know that we would be honoring Chadwick, honoring T'Challa and that Nakia got this continued story that allowed her to grow.”

The script Nyong'o read was not the original script for the film. The first version, which spotlighted T'Challa's story, existed during Boseman's lifetime. Coogler had sent it to the late Hollywood icon to go over before he gave it to the studio. Unfortunately, Boseman's condition had deteriorated by that stage, and he was too exhausted to set his eyes on it. "...Then he said he didn’t want to read it because he didn’t want to get in the way of whatever notes the studio might have, so he was like ‘It’s better if I read it later,’" Coogler said on The Official Black Panther Podcast. "But I found out later that he was too tired to read anything.” Boseman heartbreakingly passed a few weeks later.

Image via Marvel

Unsurprisingly, the reality of losing his friend weighed heavily on Coogler's shoulders. In fact, he was so broken that he debated stepping away from making films altogether. "I didn't know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot," Coogler told Entertainment Weekly. "I was like, 'Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'" Thankfully, when Coogler recalled the importance Boseman placed on T'Challa's legacy, it eventually brought him around to the idea of a new sequel.

Boseman's magnanimous passion for Black Panther translated massively on screens and saw the original film receive global acclaim with an estimated gross of $1.3 billion worldwide. But the Marvel Cinematic blockbuster's impact went far beyond the figures, it resonated with audiences around the world as the first mainstream superhero film with a Black lead. Not only did it spotlight a Black hero, but it also showcased a host of powerful Black female stars — something the comic book world still has not seen enough of. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already set itself up to do its predecessor justice with an expected estimated debut of $365 million on opening weekend. It has also been given the Rotten Tomatoes seal of approval with a whopping 85% on the Tomatometer with 152 reviews.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11. You can watch a trailer for the film here.