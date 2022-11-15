Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Throughout the history of Wakanda, ever since the panther goddess Bast led a warrior shaman to the heart-shaped herb, the position of King and the mantle of Black Panther have been inextricably linked, with one person being both the ruler and the protector of Wakanda. Wakandan laws ensured that the person who claimed victory at the Warrior Falls was named King, and had the power of the Black Panther bestowed upon them. This is how the Nation of Wakanda selected its leaders, which we saw with the ascension of both T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the first Black Panther. When Shuri (Letitia Wright) became the newest Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it seemed logical that as the protector of the Wakandan people she would also serve as their Queen, but based on the movie's ending it appears that our favorite Princess has made a different choice.

We first saw the Wakandan rules of succession come into play after King T'Chaka (John Kani) was killed in a terrorist attack on the United Nations, in Captain America: Civil War. While his son T'Challa had already succeeded his father as Black Panther, he was momentarily stripped of this power advantage before the ritual combat that would decide the next King. Any Wakandan tribe could have presented a warrior as a challenger, as the Jabari did, and any person from a royal bloodline could have used this as a path to the crown. The use of ritual combat to decide on royal succession may have been the way of things forever if Killmonger had not destroyed the Black Panther's source of power, and forced things to change.

After the Death of T'Challa the Rules of Leading Wakanda Changed

Image via Marvel Studios

When King T'Challa died of an unknown illness in the opening moments of Wakanda Forever he was succeeded by his mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). Though we don't get to see exactly how this came about, we know she was not granted the powers of the Black Panther as all the rulers before and can presume that she did not take part in any ritual combat to secure her position. As the ruler of Wakanda no longer had to be (or could be) a super-hero capable of defending their nation in a fistfight, the combat was rendered unnecessary and made the Queen Mother an obvious choice to take over from her husband and son. Queen Ramona proved that Wakanda could be defended through other means such as deploying the Dora Milaje to defend their outreach facility in Mali and then presenting the arrested mercenaries to the world in an impressive display of global maneuvering and politicking. She relies on her wit and her relationships with people like Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to ensure the safety of Wakanda as they enter a new era as a known world superpower.

In another devastating turn of events for Shuri and Wakanda, who have already lost so much, the Queen is killed protecting Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) during the battle with the Talokan, leaving Wakanda without a leader or a protector. Though Namor (Tenoch Huerta) took from Shuri the "last person who truly knew" her, he also gave her the secret ingredient she needed to recreate the lost herb, and become the new Black Panther. This could have led to a return to the traditional ways, with a Black Panther who is also the ruling Monarch, but anyone who has watched Shuri closely would know that this is just not her style. She is forward-thinking, scientifically inclined, and not an ardent follower of traditional customs, with a mind that springboards from what has been done before, and sees the opportunities of what could be.

Shuri Does Not Follow Wakandan Tradition

Shuri was always less traditional than those around her, maybe because she was younger and of a different generation. Or perhaps her scientific mind made her less willing to blindly believe in magical stories of the ancestral plains. A lack of belief that is confirmed in Wakanda Forever when she is surprised that she traveled to the Ancestral Plane after ingesting the synthetic herb mixture. Since the moment we met Shuri in Black Panther when she was on the tarmac awaiting T'Challa's arrival with her mother she was a rogue force of nature. Unlike her mother and brother, she was dressed in modern clothing, and when T'Challa mentioned her ceremonial outfit she gave him the finger (not the traditional behavior of a Princess). She also used a very serious moment during her brother's challenge day to make a joke about how uncomfortable her corset was, and ask if they could all just "wrap it up, and go home." She has never been one to stand on ceremony, or behave in a certain way simply because it was expected, and that is why we love her.

In her lab, she is clearly in charge, and royal blood or not, she has proved many times over how competent and intelligent she is and that she deserves her position. In Avengers: Infinity War Captain America I (Chris Evans) brought Vision (Paul Bettany) to her so that the mind stone can be removed safely and destroyed. It is at this moment when her genius is on display among her scientific peers, that we can see that she is in the upper echelon of the Marvel intelligence scale, right up there (and likely above) Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Shuri is a technological marvel and is responsible for much of the technological advancements of Wakanda, as well as saving the lives of many people. It was Shuri who saved Agent Ross, deprogrammed Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and would have been able to separate Vision from the mind stone if they had not run out of time. Her work is important to her, and the future of Wakanda, and by not splitting her focus she will continue to be a force for good in the way that best serves her country.

Shuri's Inventions and Mentality Offer Wakanda a Path Toward the Future

Image via Marvel Studios

After Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Blip, and the loss of her brother so soon after, Shuri buries herself in her technology and research. She was too late to save her brother, and so she pushed herself to her limits to create more advancements and improvements for Wakanda. This does not sit well with everyone, especially Okoye (Danai Gurira) who is initially against any changes to the way the Dora Milaje operate; whether it's their weapons or their armor. Throughout the events of Wakanda Forever, a new understanding is formed between the two women, which softens Okoye's stance and makes her willing to take advantage of what Shuri can provide. This is a shift of dynamic between the two, and Okoye begins to see her as her equal, in the way she once viewed and loved T'Challa. This acceptance of change by Okoye is another step towards allowing Shuri to be her authentic and best self, instead of being forced into a life she doesn't want.

The relationship between M'Baku (Winston Duke) and Shuri has also improved greatly over time, though we don't see them interact much before Wakanda Forever. When we first met M'Baku he said his tribe, the Jabari, had been watching with disgust as the technology and advancements of Wakanda had been "overseen by a child - who scoffs at tradition." We can see the development of the relationship between M'Baku and T'Challa after this and infer that the relationship with Shuri developed along similar lines. A grudging respect between the two began when the Jabari saved T'Challa's life and came to his aid in the fight against Killmonger, then furthers into brotherhood when they again fought together against Thanos. After her mother's death in Wakanda Forever, M'Baku tells Shuri that T'Challa asked him to look after her, and then asks for Shuri's advice. When she asks him why he'd want the advice of a child who doesn't respect tradition, he admits he no longer sees her this way, as the world has taken too much from her for her to ever be a child again. He trusts her, believes in her, and considers her worthy of being a Black Panther.

When the people of Wakanda are gathered together at the Warrior Falls chanting her name, as they once gathered and chanted for her beloved brother - they are united in their want for Shuri to be their new Queen. Yet it appears that Shuri has once again decided to take her own path, and turn down the crown. As we see when it is M'Baku, not Shuri, who arrives and issues the challenge. While she would no doubt make an excellent Queen, she has once again chosen to do things her way - not to spit on tradition, but to improve on it. For as our favorite Princess, genius, and total badass likes to say "just because something works doesn't mean that it cannot be improved." For Shuri to have taken up the role of Queen, would have meant her betraying everything that makes her who she is. She will much better serve her country and her nephew, the future king, by focusing on being the best Black Panther she can be.

