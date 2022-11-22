Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever honors the life and love the real and fictional world has for King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film tackles grief and how love lives on even after our loved ones have passed. In this case, the love between T’Challa and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) lives on in the form of their son (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). Though the former Black Panther’s love story has transformed with T’Challa’s passing, the new Black Panther, Shuri (Letitia Wright) could be at the beginning of her own– it would appear that there’s more than just mutual respect lingering between Shuri and Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía). Namor’s name translates to “without love,” yet his interactions with Shuri reveal that maybe there’s some love buried in him waiting to burst out.

Shuri and Namor Share a Common Past

What sells audiences on the prospects of a future romance between Shuri and Namor really boils down to the chemistry between Wright and Huerta Mejía. In their scenes together, they click in a way that’s not easy to do. From their quiet moment in the cave together to their final climactic battle, something sparks between them. If explored further, this spark can turn into a flame (and hopefully one that doesn’t burn down the entire surface world!)

Namor and Shuri are more alike than you think. Both of them were born and raised in a land separate from the full devastation of colonialism. Both Namor and Shuri are very proud of their homelands, Talokan and Wakanda, respectively; in fact, Shuri admits to Namor that she admires what he’s built in Talokan. They’re both great leaders that seek to do what’s best in order to protect their people, but their similarities go deeper than that. Namor and Shuri are both broken people.

Before Shuri sets her eyes on Namor for the first time, Namor overhears her conversation with Ramonda (Angela Bassett). She confesses to her mother that if she thinks about her brother for too long, she’ll want to burn the whole world and everyone in it. There’s a rage in her that she fails to recognize for much of Wakanda Forever, something Namor recognizes immediately. He also understands how tragedy plays a key role in creating great leaders because he sees it in him. Namor wants to burn down the surface world before they realize that the Talokanil even exist. He sees Shuri and her strength, which opens him up to creating an alliance with Wakanda that would make Talokan even stronger. They can burn the world down together.

Namor's First Meeting With Shuri Is Significant

When Shuri and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) are taken to see Namor in his cave, Namor uses this one-on-one meeting to make Shuri really understand why he, in his eyes, has to kill Riri. He gives her clothes specifically made for her; he personally takes her around his home, showing off his pride and joy to the Wakanda princess. Namor sees her excitement in her eyes as she takes in his people, even marveling at the vibranium acting as a light source to Talokan. If you look closely, you can see Namor reach out and hold Shuri’s hand after he explains how he brought the sun to the Talokanil. Shuri is the first outsider to visit Talokan, a significant moment for the undersea kingdom.

And of course, there’s the bracelet belonging to Namor’s mother, Fen (María Mercedes Coroy). After Namor gives Shuri the tour, he gives her his mother’s bracelet, the only thing he has left of her. He willingly hands it over, which is more than a sign of goodwill– this has emotional weight. Shuri confides in him the doubts she’s been wrestling with since her brother died. Namor doesn’t have the answers she’s seeking, yet he tries to pass along wisdom he’s picked up – only the most broken people make great leaders. It’s here that he reaches out and tells her that they can burn the world together. Though Shuri rejects his request for Riri after he threatens to attack the Wakandans, Namor doesn’t demand the bracelet back; it’s hers to keep.

Later, Namor tells the Talokanils that he was blinded by the hope of a future partnership with Shuri. He didn’t see how Ramonda calling him would move him away so that Nakia could rescue Shuri and Riri from his grasp. Shuri’s visit to Talokan exposed a vulnerability that the Talokanils hadn’t seen before in K'uk'ulkan.

Namor Immortalizes Their Relationship in His Mural

The dynamic between Shuri and Namor has echoes of Hades and Persephone. If you recall the Greek myth, the god of the underworld kidnaps Persephone, daughter of Demeter the goddess of the harvest, from the Earth in order to make her his queen. Although she is resistant at first, she comes to genuinely love Hades, spending parts of the year with him by his side; this myth is the basis for how the seasons came to be. The MCU has only scratched the surface of Greek mythology with Zeus (Russell Crowe) and Hercules (Brett Goldstein) in Thor: Love and Thunder, yet the pieces are all here to give this classic tale a Wakandan twist. Trade out the underworld for undersea and genius princess in place of the daughter of a goddess, and you’ve got the mutant and the new Black Panther. Plus, Shuri offers to stay in Talokan permanently in exchange for Riri’s freedom (how very Beauty and the Beast of her).

Namor is a lonely god, a mutant forced for centuries to watch the people he loves die as he continues to age slowly. When the U.S. government attempts to steal vibranium from the ocean and come close to Talokan, it provides Namor the perfect opportunity not only to fight the surface world but also seek out a nation who could understand why he’d want to attack. It reveals that though he’s survived a while on his own, Namor does want connection, and he thinks he’s found that with Shuri.

Though they start on opposite ends, Shuri and Namor end their conflict with a truce, creating peace between Wakanda and Talokan. She’s still in possession of his mother’s bracelet; not to mention, Namor is last seen in Black Panther 2 painting a black panther as part of his mural in his cabin, thus immortalizing their fight. You would think the mutant who got one of the wings on his feet ripped off wouldn’t want to remember this event forever. Think again!

It Doesn’t Have to Be Anything More, But It Could Be

In contrast, it’s very easy to write off Shuri and Namor’s interactions in Wakanda Forever as nothing more than diplomatic at the best of times. They are two leaders looking out for their people yet respect each other’s cultures, not wishing to harm the other unless provoked. Besides, we can’t ignore the fact that Namor’s attack on Wakanda sets in motion the events that cause Queen Ramonda’s death; when Riri is drowning, Ramonda saves her life but loses her own in the process. The last family Shuri has left is taken from her in an instant.

Despite this, when given the opportunity to end his life once and for all, Shuri spares Namor. They both have seen the beauty of each other’s home, and they wish to preserve that, opening the channels for an alliance between their peoples. They stand side-by-side as they greet their people and declare peace. With Namor’s survival at the end of the film, the door is open for something more to blossom between these two leaders.